POYNETTE — Senior guard Tom Balge led four players in double figures with 26 points as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team kicked off 2022 by lighting up Poynette 79-50 in the Capitol North opener for both teams on Friday.
Senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons added 13 points, senior forward Tom Koelpin added 12 and sophomore guard Ben Vasold added 11 for Luther Prep (3-3, 1-0 in conference), which led by 12 at halftime and continued to pour it on after the break.
Balge added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Koeplin added nine rebounds.
“I thought our defense really stepped it up today,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We’ve been working on it in practice, and it really showed. The way we are picking up the intensity on the defensive end was the difference tonight.
“We had some real unselfish play. We were looking for each other. When we do that, good things are going to happen
“(Senior guard) Ben Frick had a real good game defensively, being able to control their point guard and keep him out of the lane. That was a big key for us. Balge had a nice night. We're always looking for him to lead us on the offensive end and he came through for us tonight again."
Senior guard Brock Chadwick scored 14 points to pace Poynette (2-10, 0-1).
