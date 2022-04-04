Watertown’s boys track and field team placed first while the girls finished third at the Watertown Invitational on Saturday.
“As we wrap up spring break, our main goals were to compete our athletes in fewer events to remain healthy and see a number of personal records (PRs),” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “Coming out of the meet, I think that we accomplished both goals as we left the meet healthy and with 19 new PRs. The boys winning the meet and the girls finishing third were fun outcomes.”
The Goslings won the boys title at home for the second straight week, edging Mayville 109 to 106 for top honors.
Senior Jaret Boehm won the boys shot put with a throw of 48 feet.
“Jaret was only 2 3/4 inches away from his PR, but he knows what he needs to improve on to reach further distances,” Mertens said. “He is excited about what is to come.”
Senior Brandon Glaznap won the 200 meter dash in 25.45 seconds.
“The improvements that some of our four-year seniors have made since their very first indoor meets is pretty amazing,” Mertens said. “Brandon ran 27.41 seconds in the 200 meter dash as a freshman and now has an indoor PR of 25.45 seconds to finish first.”
Senior Clarence Zabel won the 3,200 meter run in 11:52.98.
“Clarence ran an intelligent race,” Mertens said. “He did not get out ahead of himself and looked in control throughout the race.”
The boys four-lap relay of Glaznap, senior Ollie Meyers, junior James Babbs, and senior Jacob Narkis broke 1:20.0 to finish first in 1:19.64.
“The last boys relay to do that was in 2016,” Mertens said. “On the indoor track, it is important to try to get a lead early because it is difficult to pass. Glaznap and Meyers had a good handoff which propelled us ahead of a strong Mayville relay at the cut-in. That allowed Meyers, Babbs, and Narkis to run free and clear.”
Second place finishers included junior James Baabs in the long jump (18-10 3/4), sophomore Zachary Scher in the 55 meter dash (6.95) and sophomore Nicholas Grover in the 200 (25.68).
“Like most of our jumpers, James is doing a good job of trusting his approach,” Mertens said. “We have some things to clean up upon takeoff and in the air to set up his landing so that he can go further.
“Zach returned from injury to sprint well in the 55 meter dashes. He is also pushing teammates and adding depth to our sprint squad.
“Nicholas did a superb job in the 200 meter dash to finish second behind Glaznap. He adds depth to our sprint squad, creating that inter-team competition that makes all of us better.”
Placing third for Watertown were Meyers in the high jump (5-6), junior Ben Gifford in the 55 meter hurdles (8.75), the 1,600 relay team of sophomore Jacob Johnson, freshman Caleb Brandl, senior Caden Rothschadl and junior Alex Lueck in 4:09.46 and Rothschadl in the 800 2:28.18.
“Ben broke nine seconds for the first time in the 55 meter hurdles,” Mertens said. “Ben still has a tendency to float over the hurdles. As he begins to reduce his height over the hurdles, Ben’s times will continue to drop.
“Caden showed the experience of the senior in the 800 meters as he ran an intelligent race to finish third.”
Watertown’s girls scored 71 points to finish behind DeForest (130) and Sauk Prairie (118).
Senior Riley Quinn won the shot put (38-2).
“Riley continues to throw well,” Mertens said. “She is likely not satisfied as the distance is not a new PR. Riley is so competitive and that fire will help her reach further distances as the season progresses.”
Sophomore Alaena Tobin won the 800 in 2:52.68 and placed third in the 1,600 (6:16.42).
Freshman Addison Maas placed second in the long jump (15-3 1/2) and took third in the 200 in 30.86. Sophomore AbbyGail Ready was second in the 200 in 30.55.
“Addison does a great job of making adjustments between each attempt and has really good kinesthetic awareness to make the necessary changes to go further,” Mertens said. “AbbyGail ran a strong 200 meter dash to place second. Her sprint form is continuing to improve as the season moves on.”
The 4-Lap relay team of junior Mackenzie Chartier, senior Miah Nelson, Ready and junior Kirsten Wiedmeyer took third in 1:36.95. Nelson also placed third in the 55 meter dash in 8.23.
“The girls four-lap relay (team) ran over two seconds faster than last week,” Mertens said. “It is great to see them improve.
“Miah ran 9.21 seconds in the 55 meter dash as a freshman and now has a PR of 8.07 seconds (8.23 seconds today to finish third). One or two second improvements may not sound like a lot, but that is beating their former self by seven to 15 meters in the sprints. Those are just two examples of those who have been rewarded with significant improvements as they have stuck with track and field.”
Senior Ella Faltersack was third in the pole vault (7-0).
Team scores — boys: Watertown 109, Mayville 106, Reedsburg 97, DeForest 88, Sauk Prairie 53, Salam 4
Team scores — girls: DeForest 130, Sauk Prairie 118, Watertown 71, Mayville 50, Reedsburg 48
