Watertown’s football team returns to Monterey Stadium to take on Janesville Parker in a Badger-Large football game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Goslings enter the game with a 3-3 record and a 2-2 mark in league play. The Vikings are 1-5 and 0-4 in conference. They lost to Janesville Craig 27-23 last Friday.
Quarterback Gavyn Novak, running back Griffin Davis and receiver J.J. Douglas lead Parker’s offense.
“On the games we’ve seen on film, they do a lot of things really well,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They put up 23 points last week. They are able to run the ball well using their outside zone and jet sweep. They have big linemen, probably as big as we’ll face. They love to pull guards and get them out in space. Their quarterback is very good. He throws the ball well. He has a quick release and good receivers to throw to.
“Offensively, they do a lot of really good things. It’s surprising they only have one win. Obviously, they are making mistakes that are costing them at crucial times. We have to slow them down and be physical up front.”
Parker runs a 33 stack defense.
“Guys seem to fly around and make plays,,” Kamrath said.
“There’s some weaknesses we see that we will try to exploit, both run and pass. We won’t see as much blitzing as we did against Milton. With a 33, they usually bring five guys and two of those stack backers will come up front. We have to identify them with our offense and (be successful) in the run game.”
The Goslings outgained Milton 355-321 and never trailed in the homecoming victory.
“I was pleased with the victory last week,” Kamrath said.
“We had kids who stepped up on both sides of the ball. This is a huge game for us. Coming down the stretch, we’re trying to meet our goal of making the playoffs. We need to get for sure two of them. This one, we’ll try to go 1-0 on and keep plugging along.”
