LAKE MILLS -- Tyler Marty connected on a two-run home run for the go-ahead score in the fifth inning as Lakeside Lutheran ousted Lake Mills 4-1 in a WIAA Division 3 baseball regional quarterfinal at LLHS on Friday.
Marty's shot to left off Eddy Eveland broke a 1-all tie with one away in the fifth. Marty, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, drove home an insurance run with a single in the sixth for the Warriors (13-11).
Lakeside -- seeded fifth and playing as the visitors after the game was pushed back a day and moved from Campus Field due to unplayable conditions -- jumped ahead from the get-go. Marty lined a single to center in the first, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and came around on a sacrifice fly by Nate Yaroch.
"Senior Tyler Marty has been great all year, but today he was at his best," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "He had a part in all of our runs offensively. In the first, he used his speed to just beat a play at the plate on a sac fly.
"All of his tools -- his bat, power, speed, defense and arm -- were on display today, and they showed up in some huge moments."
Derek Bruce tied it up for the fourth-seeded L-Cats with a run-scoring double in the home half of the first. Bruce finished 3-for-4.
Lake Mills (14-10) stranded eight men in scoring position, leaving the bases loaded in the first and fifth.
Lakeside starter Aidan Berg allowed one earned on six hits, striking out six with three walks, in four-plus innings to get the decision. Jakub Junker threw three scoreless innings of three-hit ball, fanning three, to get the save.
Junker worked out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the fifth. With runners on the corners in the seventh, Junker got Cooper Murphy to ground out to third baseman Keegan Lamp to end it. Marty made a nice play for the first out of the seventh, tracking down a well-hit ball off the bat of Brady Strauss in deep center.
"Berg and Junker did great work on the mound," Ziel said. "I was proud of the way they battled and were able to bear down and get some big outs with guys on base.
"This was a nice win for us. Lake Mills is really good, so we knew going in we would have to play well, and our kids did just that."
Eveland surrendered four earned on seven hits, striking out four on 102 pitches, in six innings and took the loss. Andy Carpenter pitched a scoreless seventh.
Lakeside faces top-seeded Jefferson at Fischer Field on Tuesday in the regional semifinals. The Eagles knocked off the Warriors in last season's regional final.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, LAKE MILLS 1
Lakeside 100 021 0 -- 4 7 0
Lake Mills 100 000 0 -- 1 9 2
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty 3x4 (HR, 3 RBI, 2 R); LM: Murphy 2x5 (2B), De. Bruce 3x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Berg 4-6-1-1-6-3, Junker 3-3-0-0-3-2; LM: Eveland L; 6-7-4-4-4-4, Carpenter 1-0-0-0-1-1.
