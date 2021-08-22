KEWASKUM — Brad Young homered twice, drove in six runs and earned the decision in middle relief for the Kewaskum A’s in a 17-5 win over the Clyman Canners in a Rock River League playoff game on Saturday.

Kewaskum scored eight runs on 11 hits off Clyman ace Nick Klavekoske over the first three innings. Clyman answered Kewaskum’s four-spot in the second inning with one its own in the third, but the A’s responded with 13 unanswered runs to blow the game open.

Josh Oswald drove in two runs for Clyman. Brett Jakel had two hits for the Canners.

KEWASKUM 17, CLYMAN 5

Clyman 004 000 1 — 5 8 3

Kewaskum 044 504 X — 17 20 2

WP: Young

LP: Klavekoske

Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Vredeveld 5-1-1-0, Jakel 4-1-2-0, Oswald 4-1-1-2, N. Schmitt 1-0-1-0, Schauer 3-0-0-1, Braunschweig 0-1-0-0, Martin 4-0-1-1, Klavekoske 4-0-1-0, Muenchow 3-1-1-1 Totals 30-5-8-5

Kewaskum (ab-r-h-rbi) — Sawyer 5-4-3-2, Steldt 2-3-2-1, Young 3-2-3-6, Prochnow 1-0-0-0, Chesak 3-1-2-1, Bigus 5-0-1-0, Vincent 2-0-0-0, Hall 3-1-3-2, Menzel 4-1-0-0, Hall 5-3-4-2, Rosenthal 5-2-2-2 Totals 38-17-20-16

2B — C (Klavekoske, Muenchow), K (Sawyer, Chesak, Hall, Rosenthal)

HR — K (Young 2)

Pitching — HO: Klavekoske (C) 11 in 3, T. Schmitt (C) 6 in 2, Schauer (C) 2 in 0.2, Zielke (C) 1 in 0.1, Vincent (K) 5 in 3, Young (K) 2 in 1, Rosenthal (K) 1 in 3. R: Klavekoske (C) 8, T. Schmitt (C) 5, Schauer (C) 4, Zielke (C) 0, Vincent (K) 4, Young (K) 0, Rosenthal (K) 1. SO: Klavekoske (C) 5, T. Schmitt (C) 1, Schauer (C) 0, Zielke (C) 0, Vincent (K) 2, Young (K) 0, Rosenthal (K) 2. BB: Klavekoske (C) 2, T. Schmitt (C) 0, Schauer (C) 2, Zielke (C) 1, Vincent (K) 2, Young (K) 0, Rosenthal (K) 5

