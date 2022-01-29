BEAVER DAM — Senior guard Miranda Firari scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Adrianne Bader went over 1,000 points for her career in Dodgeland’s 75-42 Trailways East win over Wayland Academy on Friday.
Bader scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the victory for Dodgeland (9-8, 4-4 in conference). Firari added eight rebounds. Senior Jessica Kompsi scored a career-high 13 points and fellow senior Allyson Roberts had a career high seven points.
Maria Jose Acon scored 18 to pace Wayland (1-4 in conference).
Dodgeland travels to face Central Wisconsin Christian on Monday.
DODGELAND 75, WAYLAND 42
Dodgeland 37 38 — 75
Wayland 19 23 — 42
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 2 1-4 5, Knueppel 2 0-0 4, Carpenter 0 1-3 1, Birrenkott 2 0-0 5, Firari 10 2-3 23, Verbeten 2 1-2 5, Kompsi 6 1-2 13, Bader 5 2-4 12, Roberts 3 1-2 7 Totals 32 11-20 75
Wayland (fg ft-fta tp) — Gallegos 3 0-1 7, Acon 8 0-1 18, McGuinness 3 3-6 9, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Bouso 2 0-0 4 Totals 18 3-8 42
Three-point goals — D (Birrenkott, Firari), W (Acon 2, Johnson)
Total fouls — D 12, W 18
WATERLOO 57, WIS. HEIGHTS 55
WATERLOO — Ava Jaehnke and Tess Blundell each scored 16 points for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 57-55 Capitol South win over Wisconsin Heights on Friday.
Waterlooo (7-10, 3-3 in conference) led 34-31 at halftime behind 12 from Blundell and nine from Jaehnke. Six Pirates scored in the second half, four of whom combined to make 13 free throws to help seal the victory.
Emily Van Riper and Kylee Doherty each scored 11 to lead Wisconsin Heights (5-13, 0-5).
Waterloo travels to face Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
WATERLOO 57, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 55
Wis. Heights 31 24 — 55
Waterloo 34 23 — 57
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — Kalschuer 3 0-3 6, Van Riper 5 0-1 11, Bartel 1 1-2 3, Payne 1 1-4 , Teela 3 0-3 6, Schaeffer 4 0-2 10, Mickelson 1 2-4 4, Doherty 5 0-1 11 Totals 23 4-20 55
Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Webster 2 0-2 5, Lauersdorf 1 0-1 2, Jaehnke 4 8-11 16, Blundell 4 4-6 16, Huebner 3 5-8 11, Baumann 2 3-4 7 Totals 18 20-32 57
Three-point goals — WH (Van Riper, Payne, Schaeffer 2, Doherty), W (M. Webster, Blundell 4)
Total fouls — WH 23, W 19
Fouled out — WH (Payne)
JOHNSON CREEK 39, PARKVIEW 24
JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Johnson Creek's 39-24 Trailways South win over Parkview on Friday.
The Bluejays improved to 8-9 and 6-2 in conference with the win.
LOURDES 56, HUSTISFORD 52
OSHKOSH — Freshman guard Hailee Bauer led all scorers with 23 points in Lourdes Academy’s 56-52 Trailways East victory over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Friday.
Lourdes (14-4, 7-1 in conference) hit 11 triples on the night, led by Bauer with five. She hit her last one and a pair of free throws down the stretch, and Addy Hafemeister hit a pair of layups to help the Knights hold off Hustisford (9-8, 3-4).
“We lost to them both times by four, but we stuck with them,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “We had a height advantage with Autumn Kuehl and Nina Joeckel and got their big girls in foul trouble. We made some free throws, too, and we led a couple times in the second half. But they were hot from the 3-point line and they got offensive rebounds (that hurt us).”
Kuehl led Husty with 19 points. Rylie Collien added 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Joeckel had 11 points and four blocks. Kelsey Ewert scored eight points. Morgan Kehl added seven rebounds.
Hustisford plays at Marshall on Monday at 7 p.m.
LOURDES 56, HUSTISFORD 52
Hustisford 27 25 — 52
Lourdes 31 25 — 56
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Kehl 1 0-0 2, Ewert 3 2-2 8, Collien 2 5-6 10, Huncosky 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 3 5-7 11, Kuehl 7 5-6 19 Totals 18 17-21 52
Lourdes (fg ft-fta tp) — Bauer 8 2-3 23, Mullen 2 0-0 5, Hafemeister 3 1-2 7, Sayed 1 0-0 3, Slusarski 3 2-2 10, Moore 2 1-7 7, Ruedinger 0 1-2 1 Totals 19 7-16 56
Three-point goals — H (Collien), L (Bauer 5, Mullen, Sayed, Slusarski 2, Moore 2)
Total fouls — H 16, L 18
Fouled out — L (Mullen, Ruedinger)
