WATERLOO — The Waterloo coaching staff installed a brand new offense in preparation for its showdown with archrival Marshall, in hopes of throwing the Eastern Suburban Conference leaders off their game.
Just three plays into Friday’s game that would determine the ESC championship, the new game plan was all but thrown out the window. On the third play of the game senior running back Jordi Aguero, the team’s second-leading rusher, suffered a severe leg injury, and as he was taken off on a stretcher.
“When Jordi went down, it was done,” said Pirates head coach Dave Frisell. “We had to really patchwork on the fly — we put guys in places they had never played in their lives — and see if we could make it work. Never once did I hear a kid complain, never once did I hear a kid say ‘what it’ they just played hard tonight.
“I’ve coached over 200 football games and I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a group of kids.”
In a defensive battle, Marshall (6-0 overall, 5-0 ESC) used two big plays to earn a 14-2 victory and win the ESC championship.
“I thought we played really good football, we just gave up to big plays; it’s kind of what we talked about during the week, if we don’t give them big plays, we’ve got a shot,” Frisell said.
Both of those big plays resulted in touchdowns by Bryce Frank. The Cardinal junior caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Craig Ward with 7:46 remaining in the first half, and ripped off a 77-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter giving Marshall a 14-0 lead.
“(Number) five (Frank) is a good player, once he gets loose he’s trouble,” said Frisell of Frank, who finished with 115 yards on 12 carries while catching the one pass for 69 yards.
In its previous five games Marshall had given up just 23 points while averaging 25 points per contest. But the Cardinals had trouble moving the football against the stingy Pirates.
Waterloo threatened to score both at the end of the first half and at the start of the second. An 11-play drive just before the break ended when Blake Huebner’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.
The Pirates (3-3, 3-2) put the ball in the hands of Eugene Wolff, their leading rusher, as the second half began. On five consecutive carries Wolff gained 29 yards, and after an incomplete pass, Wolff ripped off another 8 yards and had his team inside the Marshall 30.
Waterloo was then faced with a 4th-and-6 when Huebner, who was nearly sacked for a loss, scrambled for what appeared to be a first down. However, after an official’s measurement, the Pirates were inches short and turned the ball over on downs.
“I’m still not quite sure about that measurement,” Frisell said.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Frank got to the edge and showcased his blazing speed ripping off a 77-yard touchdown.
“That took the wind out of us, that’s for sure. That was a backbreaker,” Frisell said. “I thought if we could keep it within a one-score game, and maybe if Eugene could pop one, but once it got to two scores we had to diversify the offense a bit. We just didn’t have enough weapons.”
Wolff was the game’s leading rusher gaining 132 yards on 32 carries.
The Pirates’ lone points came late in the third quarter when junior defensive lineman Luke Fiedorowicz sacked Ward in the end zone for a safety.
Waterloo will now head into the WIAA playoffs.
“That’s big for our program, to keep playing and to keep getting reps and to get the feel for what it’s like to play in the playoffs and a big game against a school we probably haven’t seen before,” Frisell said. “This is a good experience for our kids. I really believe if our kids put the work in in the offseason that we’ll be back right in this same position next year.”
Waterloo will find out its first-round playoff opponent Saturday. The WIAA playoffs begin Nov. 13.
MARSHALL 14, WATERLOO 2
Marshall 0 7 7 0 — 14
Waterloo 0 0 2 0 — 2
Marshall — Frank 69 pass from Ward (Frank kick).
Marshall — Frank 77 run (Frank kick).
Waterloo — Safety.
First Downs — M 6, W 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 19-109, W 50-177. Passing Yards — M 94, W 34. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 4-10-0, W 4-15-2. Fumbles-lost — M 0-0, W 0-0. Penalties — M 9-85, W 7-75.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: M: Frank 12-115; W: Wolff 32-132.
