Watertown senior Nate Gapinski signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play college men’s basketball on a Division II scholarship at Winona State University in Minnesota. Pictured with Gapinski are his mother, Christa, at left and his stepfather, Chris, at right.
Watertown senior Ollie Meyers signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play college men’s basketball at St. Norbert College. Pictured with Meyers are his father, Steve, at left and his mother, Jenny, at right.
When Jim O’Leary took over as Watertown’s boys basketball coach two years ago, people told him time and again how good Nate Gapinski and Ollie Meyers were as they prepared to enter their junior seasons.
Two years later, O’Leary described them as “better than presented.”
Gapinski and Meyers signed their National Letters of Intent to college men’s basketball on Wednesday. Gapinski is headed to Winona State University in Minnesota on a Division II scholarship, while Meyers will play for St. Norbert College, a liberal arts college in De Pere.
“It’s my pleasure, it’s my honor to be associated with them,” O’Leary said.
Gapinski put some big numbers in multiple games this season to draw college interest. He scored 28 in the season opener at Columbus and put up a season-high 31 in a near upset of Milton. Twice, he had double-doubles of 30 points and 10 rebounds in road wins over Badger East champion DeForest and later Stoughton in the Badger Championship Series.
“College coaches, they really wanted him,” O’Leary said, referencing Carthage and UW-Stevens Point in particular. “Nate has worked so hard to get where he is, and not just on shooting. He works on his ball handling and his footwork. He dreamt of playing college basketball. He made it happen.”
Meyers is the team’s second leading scorer on the team behind Gapinski this season. He made several big shots with games on the line, including game-winners at Sauk Prairie and Stoughton.
“Ollie is Mr. Clutch,” O’Leary said. “When you needed him, he was there. St. Norbert got a steal. They didn’t really have to try. Ollie went to them. He didn’t have to do much convincing.
Once they were introduced to him, met him and got to see some video, they knew they were getting a steal.”
Former Watertown coach Travis Moulton and former JV coach Kyle Krueger also spoke. Moulton said they are “super easy to cheer for as a fan,” noting how they play with passion without showboating.
“They truly love the game,” Moulton said. “Their development as athletes has been incredible. They do things the right way.”
Gapinski and Meyers thanked their parents for their support, their coaches for helping to develop them and their teammates for helping make them better.
