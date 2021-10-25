SLINGER — Watertown’s boys and girls cross country teams ended their season at the Slinger sectional on Saturday.
Freshmen Jacob Hurtgen and Calvin Hurtgen missed the qualifying cut in the boys race by nine seconds each. Jacob Hurtgen was 16th overall in 17 minutes, 38.1 seconds. Calvin Hurtgen was 17th after finishing one-half second behind his brother.
"The whole race got out fast,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "Faster than need be with a challenging trail hill section from about 1K to 2K. Both were out in 5:17 at the mile, which is still quick even if it were a flatter course. They did a great job of holding their own throughout the course, but were unable to get closer to the qualifying positions, which were only nine seconds ahead of them. With the exception of another freshman from Cedarburg, all of the individual qualifying spots were seized by upperclassmen. Both Calvin and Jacob achieved great things in their first high school season and have much to be proud of.”
Freshman Drew Kaufmann finished 39th in 18:18.
"In his own right, Drew ran an impressive race for a freshman runner on this course,” Wackett said. "I like the toughness he shows when he is working through difficult portions of the course.”
Senior Clarence Zabel (51st, 18:53) and junior Ben Gifford (58th, 19.16) completed the team scoring. Sophomore Jake Johnson (60th, 19:17) and senior Andrew Dettmann (61st, 19:24) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes. As a team, Watertown’s boys finished seventh with 176 points,
"Ben made some nice breakthroughs late this season and will be counted on greatly next year,” Wackett said. “Jake was back closer to his form from earlier in the season and regained his fitness and confidence.
"It felt like a higher team finish was in reach, but today this course had some lessons to teach us. We appreciate the stability that seniors Clarence and Andrew brought to our young varsity crew. With five of the seven that ran today returning next year, the boys can set their sights. As a team the boys achieved a great deal from beginning to the end of the season when you consider we graduated five of our top seven from last year.”
Watertown’s girls finished 11th with a 261 score.
Sophomore Alaena Tobin led the Goslings, finishing 24th in 21:55.
"Even though the course took its toll on Alaena as much as it did anyone, she managed to actually move up from about the mid 30's position earlier in the race,” Wackett said.
Junior Mikaylah Fessler was next, placing 43rd in 22:58.
"Mikaylah will be our most experienced returning next year to provide valuable leadership, Wackett said.
Next, Sofia Olson finished 62nd in a personal best time of 24:29.
"Sofia showed she was in control of herself the whole race and managed the ups and downs as well as anybody today,” Wackett said. "Outstanding race for her today.”
Abby Congleton (65th, 24:45) and Meghan Hurtgen (67th, 24:55) completed the team scoring. Miah Nelson (68th, 25:00) and Marissa Bischoff (71st, 25:30) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
"Five of our top seven girls that ran today will be returning next year,” Wackett said. "They gained valuable experience this year and will grow as runners from it. Meghan and Miah are seniors who ran their final race for us and will be missed."
Team scores — boys: Hartford Union 35, West Bend West 76, Slinger 125, Fond du Lac 129, West Bend East 137, Cedarburg 140, Watertown 176, Sheboygan North 183, Oshkosh West 203, Sheboygan South 254, Beaver Dam 329, Oshkosh North incomplete
Team scores — girls: Beaver Dam 81, Oshkosh West 85, West Bend West 93, Cedarburg 103, Slinger 140, Fond du Lac 144, West Bend East 175, Sheboygan North 201, Oshkosh North 225, Sheboygan South 252, Watertown 261, Hartford Union 274
JV State Meet: On Thursday, Watertown’s JV team ran at the JV state meet in Menomonee Falls.
"Their final races of the season were fantastic with 16 of the 19 runners that ran achieving personal bests,” Wackett said.
The boys were led by senior Jayden Stocks (19:27.9), freshman Julian Byrne (19:34.5), freshman Remington Kilps (19:37.7), senior Jacob Crave (20:33.9), sophomore Carsten Hurtgen (20:35.5), senior Caden Rothschadl (20:55.5), sophomore Finn Mulligan (21:00.5)
The girls were led by sophomore Eva Wickboldt (24:49.3), sophomore Sophie Sullivan (27:27.4), senior Ella Faltersack (28:09.8) and freshman Laura Thielke (28:23.0).
