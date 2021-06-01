MADISON — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team placed fourth to advance and Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer grabbed an individual qualifier spot for sectionals at a WIAA Division 2 regional Tuesday at Odana Hills Golf Course.
Toepfer, a senior, finished with an 85, placing 11th in the 42-golfer field. Luther Prep’s Ryan Boggs grabbed the last individual qualifier spot, carding a 90 to finish 17th.
Top four golfers from non-qualifying sectional teams advanced as individuals to sectionals.
Edgewood had all five of its players inside the top-six spots, finishing first with 303 strokes including the medalist-winning round of one-over-par 73 by sophomore Al Deang. Lake Country Lutheran took second with a 331. Lodi (345) and Lakeside Lutheran (373) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Top four teams advanced to sectionals.
Luther Prep (sixth, 390), Lake Mills (seventh, 424) and Jefferson (eighth, 458) failed to make it out of regionals.
Lakeside Lutheran was led by sophomore Brandon Kreutz’s 88. Junior Will Popp shot a 92 out of the No. 5 spot, while freshman Cooper Jensen was two strokes back with a 94. The Warriors were rounded out by senior Will Meland’s 99.
For Luther Prep, both Andrew Wilke and Sam DeBruin shot 95s. Luke Fix fired a 110.
After Toepfer’s 85, the L-Cats were led by Henry Ruedebusch’s 109. Mathew Nelson and Cooper Wooley collected scores of 110 and 120, respectively.
Alek Kuykendhal led Jefferson with a 108. Josh Gehl was a shot back with a 109. Austin Stieses and Dylan Dettman rounded out the Eagles with a 116 and 125, respectively.
The sectional meet is next Tuesday at Prairie du Chien Country Club. Tee times begin at 9 a.m.
Team scores: Edgewood 303, Lake Country Lutheran 331, Lodi 345, Lakeside Lutheran 373, Columbus 382, Watertown Luther Prep 390, Lake Mills 424, Jefferson 468.
