WATERLOO — Cooper Setz hit a leadoff double and scored what proved to be the winning run on a base hit by Cal Hush in the sixth inning as Waterloo’s baseball team kicked off 2021 with a 4-3 Capitol South win over Marshall on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.
"It was great to just see the kids back out on the ball diamond again,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "This was a tough way to start a season with a conference rival, but our kids met the challenge. My seniors stepped up tonight when I needed them to and my young guys played well also. Defensively we were sharp with not committing an error and we had some clutch hits when we needed them."
Wyatt Peterson collected three hits in the game, starting with a line drive single in the bottom of the first inning. He later scored on a passed ball to give the Pirates an early 1-0 advantage.
Marshall rallied with two runs in the fourth to take a one-run lead. Mason Collins and Matthew Motl drove in the runs with sacrifice flies.
The Pirates regained the lead with two in the fifth. Hush reached on an error, stole second and scored on an RBI double to center by Peterson. Blake Huebner followed with an RBI double to center to score Peterson.
Setz scored the insurance run in the sixth and the Pirates held on from there. Marshall made it a one-run game in the seventh when Collin Peterson hit a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout, but a strikeout and a groundout ended it.
Huebner started for Waterloo and earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 3 1/3 innings. Brody Tschanz pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and earned the save, allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Cole Denniston took the loss for Marshall, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
Waterloo travels to face Cambridge on Thursday.
WATERLOO 4, MARSHALL 3
Marshall 000 200 1 — 3 6 1
Waterloo 100 021 X — 4 8 0
WP: Huebner
LP: Denniston
S: Tschanz
Leading hitters
Asgaard (M) 2x2, Peterson (W) 3x3
2B — M (Kalish, Nolden), W (Huebner, Peterson, Setz)
3B — M (Petersen)
JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Bow Hartwig threw a one-hit shutout and helped his own cause with three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead Johnson Creek’s baseball team to a 12-0 Trailways South win over Parkview on Tuesday at Firemen’s Park.
Hartwig struck out 10 and walked one over five innings. The only hit he allowed was an infield single in the second inning.
The Bluejays broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth. Braden Walling and Sam Toebe each added two hits for the Bluejays. Both of Walling’s hits were doubles. Hartwig and Toebe each finished with a double and a triple.
The two teams play again in Orfordville on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 0
Parkview 000 00 — 0 1 3
Johnson Creek 014 7X — 12 9 0
WP: Hartwig
LP: Brown
Leading hitters
Hartwig (JC) 3x4, Walling (JC) 2x4, Toebe (JC) 2x3
2B — JC (Hartwig, Walling 2, Toebe)
3B — JC (Hartwig, Toebe)
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 24, RIO 0
HUSTISFORD — Brody Thimm tossed a three-hit shutout and Gavin Thimm had two hits and four RBIs for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s baseball team in a 24-0 win over Rio in the season opener on Tuesday.
On the mound, Brody Thimm struck out seven and walked three over seven innings and at the plate, he added a hit and two RBIs. Braxton Kohn and Garret Brugger also drove in two runs each.
The two teams play again in Rio on Thursday.
HUSTY/DODGELAND 24, RIO 0
Rio 000 0 — 0
Husty/Dodge 157 2 — 24
WP: B. Thimm
LP: Risgaard
Leading hitters
G. Thimm (HD) 2x3
3B — HD (G. Thimm)
