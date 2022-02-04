Watertown senior Riley Quinn continued a family tradition in collegiate throwing on Wednesday when she signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for North Dakota State University’s track and field program.
Quinn was given a preferred walk-on offer by the Bison. Her aunt, Brenda Meyer, threw for the University of Minnesota. Her older brothers, Bailey and Hunter, also went on to compete at the college level.
As far as Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens and WHS throwing coach Carrie Hein are concerned, NDSU is getting a good one.
“She is a very competitive person,” Mertens said. “Whether it is tug or war at homecoming, or powder puff football or tennis or basketball or track and field, she will always give her best effort. I look forward to see how (she progresses at the next level).”
Hein has had the pleasure of guiding Quinn to two state track and field appearances. Quinn also qualified for the state tennis tournament out of the No. 2 doubles flight in the fall.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities to work with Riley, which has been an absolute pleasure,” Hein said at the signing ceremony. “When Riley told me she was going to throw at the collegiate level, it was no surprise. Not only she is obviously extremely talented in the throws, but she has a desire like coach Mertens said to always do better.
“She is super competitive, always striving to do her best. Her competitive edge is a good way to describe it. No matter the task, Riley always holds herself accountable and challenges herself to do the absolute best that she can.
“She has a fantastic work ethic and wants to learn so she can be and do better at all times.
This has helped her become the athlete and person that she is today. As we talk about Riley’s future in collegiate throws, I pause for a moment to remember that she still has another season here. I am excited and thankful and looking forward to the opportunity to share that with you, to see how much farther you can excel. I know as always you will challenge yourself to be better. Regardless, I know that she will take all her successes here that she has earned and will continue to build on and at the next level at the collegiate throws. That is what Riley does best. That is who she is and who she will continue to be.”
Quinn expressed her gratitude to everyone in her support group.
“I’d like to thank (WHS athletic director Jamie Koepp) for helping me put this together,” Quinn said. “I want to thank coach Hein for helping me and pushing me every single day at practice. I’d like to thank coach Mertens for supporting me as an athlete and as a person. Though he couldn’t be here, I’d like to thank (Madison Throws Club Coach) Joe Frontier, who helps me in the offseason and helped me in the recruiting process.
“I’d like to thank my coach at NDSU (Jim Vahrenkamp) for believing in me and seeing my potential.
“I’d like to thank all my teammates, not just in track, but in all my sports for pushing me and making it fun and enjoyable.
“Thanks to my family for supporting me, especially my mom and dad, for supporting me in all the hours I put into track and all the other sports, and to my (older brother) Bailey, for being the reason I fell in love with track. He’s probably my No. 1 fan. He gets more excited than I do.
“I am really excited to compete at the college level and I am ready for the challenge, (even though) I still have one more season here.”
