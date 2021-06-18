KOHLER — Luther Prep junior Judd Guse lost his opening match in singles and juniors Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin lost their opening match in doubles at the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Boys Tennis Tournament at Sports Core on Thursday.
“It was a great day to be at the Individual State Tennis Tournament in Kohler,” Luther Prep boys tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. “All year long our team has been led by junior singles player Judd Guse and junior doubles team Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin. It was only fitting that our season came to an end with these three guys playing hard fought matches.”
Guse’s opponent, Edgerton senior Jacob Anderson, was an all too familiar one. The two played three times prior this season: in the Rock Valley dual between the two teams, the RVC tournament and last week’s sectional in East Troy. Guse lost the first two meetings before rallying to win the sectional match, securing an automatic qualifier for state.
Anderson, who received a special qualifier from the WIAA, won the fourth meeting 0-6, 6-3 (10-8) to advance to the second round, improving to 9-5 overall. Guse finishes the season 9-13.
“Judd lost another close match to Jacob Anderson,” Wrobel said. “The two of them have played four matches this season including three in the past two weeks. Three of these matches including today’s were decided in a third set tiebreak. Judd got off to a great start taking the first set 6-0. The second set fell away 4-6 due to a number of double faults, but the tiebreak for the third set once again showed how evenly matched these two are.
“Judd found his serve again and the breaker went back and forth the entire time. Ultimately, Judd dropped it 8-10.”
Anderson faces West Salem junior Jack Hehli, who is 25-0 and seeded seventh, in the second round today.
Koelpin and Bourman, who received a special qualifier to get into the field, fell to Pius XI Catholic seniors Reed Birzynski and James Bunzel, who are seeded fifth, 6-1, 4-6 (10-4).
“Johannes and Matthew worked through some nervousness in the opening set losing 6-1, but they rose to the moment in the second set winning it 6-4,” Wrobel said. “Unfortunately the tiebreak slipped away from them, but they played very well especially considering it was their first season of varsity tennis, and Johannes’ first tennis season.”
Koelpin/Bourman went 8-3 this season.
Birzysnki/Bunzel face Plymouth senior John Wishman and freshman Jaren Baltus in today’s second round.
The Phoenix placed fifth at sectionals, third at the Rock Valley tournament and compiled the most dual-meet points in RVC action (12). The program was 40 players deep, finishing the conference slate with one loss in 15 matches.
“Overall it was a great season,” Wrobel said. “No one know what to expect after 22 months off, but the guys came ready to play. Over 40 boys were part of our team this season, and that depth allowed us to have a great dual and conference season finishing 14-1.
“We had great senior leaders rounding out the bottom half of our varsity lineup. They will be tough to replace next season, but it’s always exciting to see who is going to step up and join the varsity team. This was a great team to coach.
“They always were willing to work hard and play the role asked of them. I can’t wait to coach many of them again next season.”
