COLUMBUS — Aaron Uttech pitched a no-hitter and got plenty of run support as top-seeded Columbus run-ruled fourth-seeded Luther Prep 11-1 in five innings of a Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Luther Prep (14-8) managed to score a run without a hit to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but it was all Columbus (17-5) after that.
“It was a respectable game through three innings,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “We were playing good defense and Silas Winkel was making great pitches in some tough situations but in the end that wasn’t enough. Columbus got their bats going and once they started hitting the ball it just seemed to find the holes.
“We had a good season overall in finishing second in the conference after a tough start. I thought our guys competed well, even tonight when things were not going their way. Aaron Uttech pitched an outstanding game for Columbus. He kept pounding the strike zone with a nice mix of pitches.
“My seniors were a great bunch of guys to coach — Mikey Bublitz, Marcus Fitzsimmons, Connor Heckendorf, Jackson Heiman, Kyle Schupmann and Marcus Winkel. At the beginning of the season this team dealt with a lot of adversity and lost a few players along the way to injuries. They kept showing up and pushing each other to a respectable 14-8 season with some great wins to remember.
“It will be difficult to replace them next year and we wish them God’s blessings as they leave LPS. I also want give a special thanks to one of my long time assistant coaches, Steve Ehlke, who will be retiring after this year. He has been a great source of knowledge and enthusiasm for our program.”
COLUMBUS 11, LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 010 00 — 1 0 2
Columbus 003 53 — 11 15 1
WP: Uttech
LP: S. Winkel
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (S. Winkel 3-8-6-5-1-0, Winghart 1.1-5-5-5-0-2, Vasold 0-2-0-0-0-1), C (Uttech 5-0-1-0-5-3)
Leading hitters — C (Uttech 2B, Link 4x4, Sullivan 3x4, Mobry 2x3)
