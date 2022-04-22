EAST TROY — Luther Prep’s boys tennis team slipped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Rock Valley Conference with a 6-1 loss to East Troy on Thursday.

Johannes Bohrmann and Matthew Koelpin were the lone victors for the Phoenix with a win at No. 1 doubles.

EAST TROY 6, LUTHER PREP 1

Singles

No. 1 - Dayne Lindow (ET) def. Judd Guse (LP) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 - Justin Brehm (ET) def. Noah Koelpin (LP) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Connor Paullin (ET) def. Jason Horn (LP) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Noah Edwards (ET) def. Sean Kapp (LP) 6-2 , 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 - Johannes Bourman/Matthew Koelpin (LP) def. Max Maternowski/Chase Stoner (ET) 7-6 (3), 6-3

No. 2 - Jake Malloy/Chase Murphy (ET) def. Ethan Busse/Ben Frick (LP) 6-2 , 6-3

No. 3 - Zach Cliffgard/Aiden Taylor (ET) def. Ned Steinbrenner/Abram Steinbrenner (LP) 6-3 , 6-0

