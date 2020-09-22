Johnson Creek volleyball beats P-E in straight sets

PALMYRA — Maiya Benner had nine kills for Johnson Creek in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-15 win over Palmyra-Eagle in a Trailways South match on Monday.

Kaiyli Thompson served six aces while Lexi Swanson served five for the Bluejays (2-0, 1-0 Trailways South). Swanson also had 10 assists while Kenadie LaSage added seven. Bella Herman had seven digs. Dena Siewert had one block.

“Great first conference match,” Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said. “We had a phenomenal night of serving with 20 aces.”

