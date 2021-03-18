Dodgeland and Hustisford each had two players honored in Trailways East all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Junior forward Adrianne Bader made the first team while junior guard Miranda Firari made the second team for Dodgeland. Junior guard Rylie Collien made the first team while sophomore forward Autumn Kuehl made the second team for Hustisford.
Bader finished fourth in the league in scoring average with 12.7 points per game and was second in the league in rebounding with 8.7 boards per game. Firari was second on her team in scoring average with 10.7 points per game.
Collien finished second in the league in scoring average with 15.4 points per game. Kuehl was second on her team in scoring average with 7.9 points per game.
Lourdes Academy senior guard Hope Burns earned Player of the Year honors after leading the league in scoring average with 16.6 points per game.
Oakfield won the conference with a 6-0 record, followed by Lourdes and Central Wisconsin Christian each at 3-2, Dodgeland and Hustisford each at 2-3, and Horicon at 0-5.
2020-21 All-Trailways East
First Team
Hope Burns, Lourdes, Sr.
Abi Streeter, Oakfield, Sr.
Adrianne Bader, Dodgeland, Jr.
Rylie Collien, Hustisford, Jr.
Jolie Schouten, CWC, Sr.
Second Team
Shelby Buwalda, CWC, Jr.
Molly Moore, Lourdes, Sp.
Miranda Firari, Dodgeland, Jr.
Stella Hofman, Oakfield, Fr.
Adi Moser, Oakfield, Jr.
Autumn Kuehl, Hustisford, Sp.
Honorable Mention
JJ Gremminger, Oakfield, Jr.
Charley Mullen, Lourdes, Fr.
Elise Ritzema, CWC, Sp.
Kaitlyn Vänder Were, CWC, Sp.
