Waterloo sophomore Trevor Firari scores the first of his three receiving touchdowns in the first half of an Eastern Suburban Conference football game against Cambridge on Friday at Waterloo High School. Waterloo won 33-14.
WATERLOO — Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush completed 10-of-16 passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns to lead Waterloo’s football team to a 33-14 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Cambridge on Friday.
Hush completed scoring passes of 43 and 16 yards to sophomore receiver Trevor Firari in the first quarter as Waterloo (3-1, 1-1 in conference) opened up a 14-0 lead. Cambridge (2-2, 1-1) answered when Trey Colts returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown and the Blue Jays scored on a two-point conversion run to trim the lead to 15-8.
The Pirates regained a two-score lead on senior running back Eugene Wolff’s 24-yard TD run in the second quarter and Hush found Firari for the third time on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it a 27-8 game at halftime.
Waterloo put the game away with a 7 1/2 minute drive to start the second half. Hush capped the drive with his fourth TD toss of the night, a 10-yarder to sophomore receiver Benny Marshall.
Wolff finished with 36 carries for 141 yards.
Max Besl and Owen Haseleu led the defense with five total tackles each.
The Pirates earned their first win over Cambridge since 2016.
