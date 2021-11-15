WAUKESHA — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waukesha South High School Natatorium has served as the site for all WIAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
That’s fine by Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Zoey Rank.
“I love this pool,” Rank said. “It’s a really nice pool.”
Rank and several of her teammates competed at this pool for the second time in the span of nine months on Saturday and put down several season and lifetime best times at the Division 2 State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.
The first go-around in March was for the Alternate Season Championships, when schools which elected not to participate in sports the previous fall were given the chance to take part in a better-late-than-never season. The EagleJays collected four medals in that meet competing against a mix of Division 1 and 2 schools. Class of 2021 senior Josie Peterson and Rank each won an individual medal and teamed with freshman Jordyn Davis and sophomore Emma Riedl to earn medals in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
“That was a short season, but it was fun,” Rank said. “It was a good introduction to high school swim. This season was long, but it was really fun.”
With a return to regular competition this fall, Jefferson/Cambridge went back to going against Division 2 schools in the postseason at the conclusion of a longer regular season.
“That was something we had to talk about, going into this state meet,” Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim coach Alyssa Hotter said. “Before, we had a very short season so we got up a lot in yards, came back and we felt we had success in any opportunity we had to race. For them to have to go the whole season and go through the whole process and come here and still be able to continue to get best times for the season and quite a few of them got lifetime bests.”
The EagleJays opened the meet with a ninth place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 51.93 seconds. The team of sophomore Jordyn Davis (27.77 split), Zoey Rank (29.76), Riedl (27.78) and sophomore Jada Rank (26.62) strung together four season best splits.
“We talked to them beforehand about setting the tone for the meet, and I think they exceeded that,” Hotter said. As (assistant coach Maddie Volk) and I were watching their splits come in, we were like, ‘Ooh, that was faster. Good, that was faster.’”
Three of the four swimmers came into the event with prior state experience. The newcomer, Zoey’s twin sister, Jada, came through with a strong anchor split.
“We really miss our seniors, but we got a new sophomore this year and she’s been really good at filling in and stepping up to the role,” Davis said of Jada Rank. “She’s been a really big help for us, so we’re really grateful for her.”
Next it was Zoey Rank in the 200 individual medley, where she placed seventh in 2:08.99. Rank finished sixth in the fast heat, but was denied a medal because Edgewood freshman Izzy Bloom placed third out of the slow heat. Bloom shaved five seconds off her seed time to finish in 2:06.05. That bumped Rank off the medal stand, but Rank was still happy to improve on a 12th place time of 2:12.22 in the state meet this past March.
“That one was really good,” Rank said. “I worked really hard this summer, so it was really nice to see it pay off. I was really nervous at first, but as the meet went on it was not that bad.”
Hotter was pleased to see Rank get out fast with a 27.77 time in her first 50 yards.
“We’ve worked a lot on the front half,” Hotter said. “She tends to be really strong on the back half, so we spent a lot of time this week on that front half to pull it along and get a better time.”
After the first break, Davis broke a minute in her two individual races. She finished 12th in the 100 butterfly in 59.30 and later took 11th in the 100 backstroke in 58.98.
“I actually was not nervous, and I think it worked out for me a lot,” Davis said. “I season PR’d in my fly and dropped over a second in my back. That was really great.”
“Both of those went better than she had originally planned,” Hotter said.
Jefferson/Cambridge’s 200 freestyle team finished 14th in 1:42.68. The team of Davis (26.51), junior Alex Ostopowicz (26.71), Riedl (24.87) and Zoey Rank 24.59) came through with four more quality splits.
“That went well, too,” Hotter said. “All the girls went better than their times. They went season best for their splits in that.”
“The relays were fun,” Zoey Rank said. “It was fun to have more girls here.”
Rank closed the show for Jefferson/Cambridge by earning her second medal in her second trip to state with a fourth place time of 1:05.35 in the 100 breaststroke.
She improved on a sixth place medal in this event last March in a time that was .15 of a second slower.
The top four seeds all competed in Lanes 3 through 6, and they put on a good battle. The three swimmers who finished ahead of Rank — Shorewood’s Amie Barrow (1:04.59), Baraboo’s Ella Lohr (1:04.70) and DeForest’s Jenna Willis (1:05.33) — are all seniors.
“It was good,” Rank said. “I am happy with it.”
“That was a very good race,” Hotter said. “It was fun to watch and fun to see her compete against the other girls.”
The co-op between Jefferson and Cambridge has consistently produced high-caliber state qualifiers consistently over the years. That doesn’t appear likely to change any time soon.
“We saw a little bit of a drop (in our numbers) last year, but we are right back up this year,” Hotter said. “Last year, we had quite a few seniors, so to have many of the girls that we have here this time be able to come back next year is exciting.”
Jefferson/Cambridge finished 14th out of 32 teams with 62 points.
