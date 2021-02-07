JEFFERSON — The Eagle offense exploded for 49 first-half points as the Jefferson girls basketball team earned a 74-43 nonconference win over Waterloo on Senior Day Saturday.
“This group of six seniors have been the pillars of this program and it’s success the past four seasons and they deserved to have this day,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “It was a great game with all seniors scoring and playing a terrific game on both ends of the floor.”
Sophomore Ayianna Johnson scored 26 points — but did most of her damage in the first half with 20 points. Senior Ainsley Howard scored 16 points in the victory.
Julia Asik scored 11 points for the Pirates.
Jefferson moved to 17-2 on the season with the victory.
“Ainsley (Howard), Sophie (Peterson), Alivia (Dearborn), Josie (Peterson), Lindsey (Krause), and Heather (Fox) have been such great models of what student athletes should be throughout their careers,” Peterson said. “They work hard day in and day out both on and off the court, and it has paid off... They have made our job as coaches much easier. We are looking forward to the next part of our season getting ready this week for the regional playoffs.”
JEFFERSON 74, WATERLOO 43
Waterloo 24 19 — 43
Jefferson 49 25 — 74
WATERLOO (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schneider 2 2-6 7, Webster 1 2-2 4, Powers 1 3-6 5, Asik 3 2-2 11, Huebner 0 1-2 1, Wolff 1 1-3 3, Blundell 2 0-0 6, Baumann 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 14-21 43.
JEFFERSON — Thom 2 2-2 6, Messmann 2 0-2 4, Howard 6 1-1 16, S. Peterson 1 0-2 2, Dearborn 4 0-0 10, Johnson 11 4-6 11, J. Peterson 2 0-0 5, Krause 2 2-2 6, Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 10-17 74.
3-pointers: W 6 (Schneider, Asik 3, Blundell 2), J 6 (Howard 3, Dearborn 2, J. Peterson). Total fouls: W 16, J 15.
