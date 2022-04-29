St. John’s Northwestern Academy won three singles flights and one doubles match for a 4-3 victory over Luther Prep’s boys tennis team on Thursday at LPS.

Sean Kappl won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Phoenix, as did the doubles teams of Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman and Abram Steinbrenner and Ned Steinbrenner.

The Phoenix slipped to 4-4 overall.

Luther Prep’s JV team lost 2-1.

ST. JOHN’S 4, LUTHER PREP 3

Singles

No. 1 — Lake Segel (SJ) def. Judd Guse (LP) 6-3 , 5-7, 10-5

No. 2 — Ramiro Perez (SJ) def. Noah Koelpin (LP) 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 — Sean Kappl (LP) def. Jose Pablos (SJ) 6-3 , 6-4

No. 4 — Marco Elizalde (SJ) def. Joseph Schultz (LP) 4-6, 6-1, 10-7

Doubles:

No. 1 — Matthew Koelpin/Johannes Bourman (LP) def. Nicholas Elizalde/Santiago Guerrero (SJ) 7-6 (4), 6-4

No. 2 — Bryce Ryan/Nate Lynn (SJ) def. Abraham Schlomer/Xander Wrobel (LP) 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 — Abram Steinbrenner/Ned Steinbrenner (LP) def. Liam MacDonald/George Butzer (SJ) 6-1, 6-4

