NORTH FOND DU LAC — Rylie Collien scored a pair of goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 4-0 Flyway Conference win over North Fond du Lac/Oakfield on Thursday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-0, 1-0 in conference) opened the scoring with an unassisted goal by Brielle Blome in the 18th minute.
Blome stole ball from the defense on the left side and cut back toward center and fired a 25 yard high shot which just clearing the leaping keeper and high upper 90 on the right post.
Collien scored next off an assist by Blome in the 26th minute.
Blome sent a crossing pass from the left to Collien, who was streaking right past a defender. She launched a low, hard shot to the far left corner of the net.
Alena Beisbier gave Hustisford/Dodgeland a 3-0 lead in the 67th minute. Beisbier received a ball at midfield from Ally Feilbach and dribbled to the 18 yard box on the left side, cut back and fired a shot to the far corner of the net in the upper 90.
Collien completed the scoring off an assist by Tristin Bischoff in the 70th minute.
Bischoff sent a through pass to Collien in the middle and she raced past the defense and fired a shot which the keeper blocked but Collien was right there to hammer in the rebound from 8 yards out.
Hustisford/Dodgeland outshot North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 15-5. Jadyn Huncocsky made five saves for HD.
“North Fondy was a good test for us,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “ hey pass the ball well and are very physical. Once we got used to what how they were playing we stepped up our intensity and really shut them down.
Our entire defensive line of played extremely well tonight. Aria O’Neil and Rena Harvey were very tough on the interior defense. Jadyn Huncosky played like a fifth defender for us in goal tonight virtually shutting down any opposing long ball attack by receiving a pass back from the defense.
“All of our midfielders, led by Tristin Bischoff, were very active, controlling the middle of the field with high intensity. Our forwards really attacked hard. It was great to have Rylie back, scoring two great goals and Brielle played very well with a long goal and great assist. Alena was back from injury as well tonight scoring a birthday goal on a perfectly placed shot.
“Overall an outstanding team effort with continued improvement from each player again tonight.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Omro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4, NORTH FOND DU LAC/OAKFIELD 0
Hustisford/Dodgeland 2 2 — 4
NFDL/Oakfield 0 0 — 0
HD — Blome 17:55
HD — Collien (Blome) 25:44
HD — Beisbier 66:18
HD — Collien (Bischoff) 69:03
Shots — HD 15, NFO 5
Saves — HD (Huncosky 5), NFO (Dercks 7)
