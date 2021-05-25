Columbus 9, Lakeside Lutheran 1
COLUMBUS — The Cardinals picked up a nonconference win over Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday at Meister Park.
Dakota Voleskey finished with three RBIs off three hits for Marshall.
Nora Statz scored Lakeside's lone run, which came in the top of the fourth inning. Columbus scored one in the bottom of the second and added five more in the third.
COLUMBUS 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Columbus 015 012 X — 9 15 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 6-15-7-2-3; C: Jo Peck 6.2-4-1-2-7.
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x4 (2B), Smedema 2x3 (2B), Adam 3x3, Voleskey 3x3 (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.