Columbus 9, Lakeside Lutheran 1

COLUMBUS — The Cardinals picked up a nonconference win over Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday at Meister Park.

Dakota Voleskey finished with three RBIs off three hits for Marshall.

Nora Statz scored Lakeside's lone run, which came in the top of the fourth inning. Columbus scored one in the bottom of the second and added five more in the third.

Lakeside 000 100 0 — 1 4 2

Columbus 015 012 X — 9 15 1

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Rank 6-15-7-2-3; C: Jo Peck 6.2-4-1-2-7.

Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x4 (2B), Smedema 2x3 (2B), Adam 3x3, Voleskey 3x3 (2B).

