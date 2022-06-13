LEBANON — Hunter Herpel had three hits including a home run and starter Dylan Immel threw six innings and scored four runs to lead the Lebanon Whitetails to a 12-8 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday at Legends Field.

Lebanon broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third. Tyler Doyle hit a leadoff double to center and scored on Immel’s RBI double to center. Immel later scored on a wild pitch.

Helenville scored five runs in the top of the sixth to grab a 6-3 lead. The Whitetails committed two errors in the inning. Kyle Kopplin capped off the rally with an RBI double to center.

The Whitetails tied it three runs in the bottom of the frame. Herpel led with a solo shot to left center and McClain Ebner later hit a two-run single.

Lebanon took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh. Noah Zubke drew a leadoff walk, Herpel was hit by pitch, Doyle walked to load the bases and Immel walked to drive in a run. Louis Demetropoulos was hit by a pitch to drive in another run and Logan Richart followed with a sacrifice fly. Herpel singled in the eighth and scored on a passed ball. Immel drew a one-out walk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Demetropoulos.

Immel allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Adam Zubke finished up in relief, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks over the final three innings.

LEBANON 12, HELENVILLE 8

Helenville 100 005 002 — 8 7 2

Lebanon 100 203 42X — 12 10 4

WP: Immel

LP: Kostroski

Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 3-2-1-0, O’Brien 5-1-3-1, Fry 4-0-0-0, Frentzel 1-0-0-0, Heard 4-1-2-2, Palm 3-0-0-1, Ernest 1-0-0-0, Comfort 3-1-0-0, Kopplin 4-1-1-1, Dickrell 4-1-0-0, Kostroski 3-1-0-0 Totals 35-8-7-5

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 4-1-1-0, A. Zubke 0-0-0-1, N. Zubke 4-1-1-0, Herpel 4-3-3-2, Doyle 4-2-1-0, Immel 3-4-1-2, Demetropoulos 1-1-0-2, Richart 4-0-0-1, Streich 3-0-0-0, Budewit 1-0-1-0, Ebner 3-0-1-2, Tietz 1-0-0-0 Totals 32-12-10-10

2B — H (Kopplin, Heard), L (Immel, Herpel, Doyle)

HR — L (Herpel)

Pitching — HO: Kostroski (H) 8 in 6, Unknown (H) 1 in 1, Dickrell (H) 0 in 0.2, Fry (H) 0 in 0.1, Immel (L) 5 in 6, A. Zubke (L) 2 in 3. R: Kostroeski (H) 6, Unknown (H) 5, Dickrell (H) 1, Fry (H) 0, Immel (L) 6, A. Zubke (L) 2. SO: Kostroski (H) 6, Unknown (H) 1, Dickrell (H) 1, Fry (H) 1, Immel (L) 6, A. Zubke (L) 3. BB: Kostroski (H) 2, Unknown (H) 4, Dickrell (H) 2, Fry (H) 0, Immel (L) 3, A. Zubke (L) 0

