Jadon Schneider had the go-ahead RBI and Evan Sellnow hit a two-run home run later in the inning as Watertown’s baseball team scored five sixth-inning runs to push past host Luther Prep, 8-5, in a nonconference game at LPS on Monday.
“I thought Luther Prep hit the ball hard all night and have some talented players in their lineup,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We were down in the game until the sixth and found a way to battle back into the game and take the lead. I thought our kids showed a lot of resiliency being behind the whole game and getting some bad breaks early. They keep getting better.”
Ayden Schauer earned the decision for the Goslings (12-7), working a scoreless sixth and seventh with three strikeouts, two walks. Watertown starter Steven Gates allowing four earned on six hits, striking out two. Brady Martin gave up three hits and an unearned run in two frames, walking two and striking out one.
Luther Prep’s John Meyer took the loss, surrendering five runs (one earned) on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Starter Elijah Shevey struck out five in three innings and allowed two unearned runs.
Taylor Walter hit a solo shot to get Watertown within a run in the fourth.
“Luther Prep was a good hitting team,” Watertown catcher Taylor Walter said. “They came out hitting the ball hard, but we found a way to get around that. Gates and Martin gave the perfect setup for Schauer to finish the game. We hit the ball well almost the entire game, putting lots of base pressure on them, leading to the win.”
Joey Olson, who was 2-for-3, had a run-scoring hit in the Phoenix fifth.
After Walter singled to open the sixth and Connor Lehman walked, Nathan Pfeifer bunted, reaching on an error at first by Olson and allowing Walter to score.
Gates had a run-scoring single to left that tied it at 5. Sellnow’s home run on a 1-1 pitch to left made it 8-5.
Walter was 3-for-4 and Lehman had two hits. For the Phoenix (10-9), Parker Winghart was 2-for-4 with a triple and Owen Ernest doubled twice in four at-bats.
“It was good to get our bats going again,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Four hits in a row was a nice way to start the second inning. Senior Owen Ernest had two key doubles in the game, and our two sophomores Parker Winghart and Joey Olson also had two hits a piece. A number of our outs were solid line drives that Watertown just plain defended. So overall I think it was a good offensive day.
“Competing against a quality program like Watertown is good for us. However, it is not good to have three errors and give extra outs. We will have to tighten up our defense before we get into the playoffs.
“Junior Marcus Winkel had a great catch of a foul ball behind first base in the sixth and senior Owen Cox had an even better one behind third base in the seventh on the fence. Those are the types of plays that we need consistently out of our defense in order to be able to win tough games.
“Both Elijah Shevey and Aiden Paxton were on pitch counts because of our tournament game on Thursday. I thought they both pitched well.”
The Phoenix play at Fort Atkinson today at 5 p.m.
The Goslings host Hartford on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
WATERTOWN 8,
LUTHER PREP 5
Watertown 020 105 0 — 8 8 1
Luther Prep 031 010 0 — 5 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Wat: Gates (3-6-4-4-2-0), Martin (2-3-1-0-1-2), Schauer (W; 2-0-0-0-3-2); LP: Shevey (3-2-2-0-5-1), Paxton (1-2-1-1-1-0), Meyer (L; 1.2-3-5-1-1-1), Heiman (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — Wat: Walter 3x4 (HR, 2B), Lehman 2x2, Sellnow (HR); LP: Winghart 2x4 (3B), Ernest 2x4 (2 2B), Olson 2x3.
