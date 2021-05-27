JEFFERSON — Both the Jefferson girls and boys track and field teams earned runner-up finishes at a quadrangular Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
The Eagle girls were the runner-ups with 99 points, behind Brodhead/Juda's 131. Evansville won the boys meet with a 94.33. Jefferson took second with 75.66 points.
"We had another great meet," Jefferson head coach Doug Siegert said. "We were able to battle through some elements, but still were able to respond in a great way. We continue to see great improvements out of every part of our team."
The Jefferson boys' meet was highlighted by the team sweeping the dash events.
Brady Lehman won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.5 seconds. Sawyer Thorp finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.92. Preston Rutherford helped complete the sweep with a 53.39 in the 400 meter dash.
In the field, Jesse Heller won the long jump with a distance of 19-05, while Noah Schultz earned top honors in the shot put with a throw of 44-05.
Heller, Taylor Phillips, Thorp and Gotto captured first in the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:33.06.
For the girls' it was the strength of the relay teams, along with Ayianna Johnson's continue dominance that helped the Eagles to a second-place finish.
Jefferson won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter relays.
Ainsley Howard, Josie Peterson, Cynthia Ramirez and Johnson finished first in the 800 meter relay with a 1:57.41. In the 1,600 meter relay, Nora Wichman, Makenzie Hottinger, Ava Gallardo and Ahna Kammer clocked in at 4:33.68. Kammer, Jocelyn Ramirez, Megan Worzalla and Hottinger captured the 3,200 meter relay title with a time of 11:05.93.
Along with being part of one winning-relay team, Johnson also won three events in the field. She finished first in triple jump (34-0), shot put (40-10) and discus throw (101-04).
Team scores (boys) — Evansville 94.33, Jefferson 75.66, Brodhead/Juda 59, St. John's Northwestern 16.
Team scores (girls) — Brodhead/Juda 131, Jefferson 99, Evansville 26.
