JUNEAU — Winning pitcher Saveea Freeland worked six innings and drove in three runs to lead Cambridge to an 11-3 nonconference win over Dodgeland/Hustisford’s softball team on Friday.
"We played some tough innings and couldn't get out of some of them,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. “We struggled putting the bat on the ball. Freshman Taylor Justmann had a solid triple, but otherwise we struggled at the plate. The girls continue though to work hard and give it their all. We will get there and put all the pieces together with their hard work.”
Pitcher Morgan Kehl struck out seven in the loss for Dodgeland/Hustisford (6-6).
CAMBRIDGE 11, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 3
Cambridge 060 041 0 — 11 11 2
Dodgeland/Hustisford 021 000 0 — 3 3 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C (Freeland W, 6-3-3-1-2-5, Roidt 1-0-0-0-1-0), DH (Kehl L, 7-11-11-7-7-2)
Leading hitters — C (Freeland 2x5, 3B, 3BI, Roidt RBI, Stenklyft RBI, Schneider 2x4, 2BI, Holzhuteter 2BI), DH (Justmann 3B)
