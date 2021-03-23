The Maranatha Baptist University softball team opened its season by splitting four games at North Central (Minn.) over the weekend.
The Sabercats won 10-9 and lost 22-12 on Friday before a 14-7 setback in Saturday’s opener. MBU won the finale, 22-9.
Dani Chaney and Krysten Lawv each hit two-run home runs to start the scoring in the last outing.
The team scored eight second-inning runs and seven in the fourth en route to producing 22 on 19 hits.
Chaney (4 RBI), Taylor Thome (3 RBI) and Hannah Hecker (2 RBI) each drove in multiple runs.
Maranatha hosts Rockford on Friday for a doubleheader at Brandt-Quirk Park beginning at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University baseball team lost its two season-opening games at Lincoln Christian in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday.
The Sabercats lost the first game of the doubleheader 16-2 before a 10-0 setback in the second tilt.
Shane Paruch and Caleb Huthmaker each went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the first game against Lincoln.
Paruch earned the start on the bump, surrendering eight earned, walking four and giving up five hits while retiring just two hitters.
MBU plays at Johnson University (Tenn.) on Thursday at noon for a DH.
VOLLEYBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men’s volleyball team fell at St. Xavier, 3-0, on Saturday and were swept by Judson at home Tuesday.
The Sabercats (2-14) got nine kills from Phillip Holbrook and 25 assists, 10 digs from Taylor Dafoe in the Judson match.
