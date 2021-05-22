JOHNSON CREEK — The Lake Mills baseball team won game one of a nonconference doubleheader at Johnson Creek, 6-2, on Saturday before dropping the second game, 12-6.
Andy Carpenter pitched seven strong for the L-Cats (7-8) in the opener. Carpenter gave up six hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking one.
Sam Giombetti (2-for-4) and Derek Bruce (2-for-3) had multi-hit games. Lake Mills scored twice in the first, fifth and sixth innings.
Bow Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for the Bluejays (11-6). Sam Toebe also doubled.
Hartwig took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits over four frames while striking out seven and walking two.
Lake Mills, which was the home team in the finale, scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead 6-5. The Bluejays, who have won six of their last eight, blew the game open with seven seventh-inning runs, finishing with 13 hits for the game.
Hartwig was 2-for-4 with a home run and double. Logan Sullivan had three hits in four at bats, including a double.
Dalton Bredlow got the start, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings. Wyatt Owen was the victor, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out three.
Peyton Klettke got the start for the L-Cats and went five. He allowed four earned on eight hits. Ethan Foster, who allowed eight earned in 1 1/3 innings, took the loss.
The L-Cats host Waterloo on Monday at 5 p.m.
The Bluejays host Hustisford/Dodgeland on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
LAKE MILLS 6, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Lake Mills 200 022 0 — 6 8 2
Johnson Creek 100 001 0 — 2 6 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Carpenter (W; 7-6-2-1-5-1); JC: Hartwig (L; 4-4-2-1-7-2), Walling (2-2-4-3-2-1), Bredlow (1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Giombetti 2x4, De. Bruce 2x3 (2B); JC: Hartwig 3x3 (2 2B), Toebe (2B).
Second game
JOHNSON CREEK 12, LAKE MILLS 6
Johnson Creek 101 021 7 — 12 13 3
Lake Mills 021 102 0 — 6 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Bredlow (4-5-4-2-2-2), Owen (W; 3-3-2-1-3-2); Lm: Klettke (5-8-4-4-1-2), Foster (L; 1.1-2-8-8-1-3), Bruce (0.2-3-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 2x4 (HR, 2B), Sullivan 3x4 (2B); LM: Bruce (2B), Murphy (2B). At Johnson Creek.
