One play on the back end was all that was needed.
For the second straight week, Watertown’s secondary was victimized down the stretch. Edgewood hit two big pass plays in the final minutes to beat the Goslings 17-14 in the opener, and a Portage team that threw the ball just six times a week ago burned the Goslings for 298 yards through the air on Friday night.
Portage nearly erased a 22-point third quarter deficit with the late fireworks. The Warriors trailed by five and were driving in the red zone in the closing seconds when Watertown’s defense came up with a game-saving takeaway.
Senior defensive back Brian Kronquist and junior defensive back Taylor Walter combined to strip Portage running back Junior Bazaldua after a short reception over the middle, and Kronquist recovered the fumble at the 5-yard line with 14 seconds remaining as Watertown escaped with a 31-26 victory at Landsverk Field.
“Things got really crazy in the fourth quarter,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They made a couple big plays and recovered an onside kick and momentum completely shifted. We told the kids, 'Let’s try not to lose. Let’s go win the game.' We made the big play at the end when (Kronquist and Walter) punched it out.”
Another carryover from last week for Watertown was a highly effective rushing attack which ate up the Warriors for 287 yards. Junior quarterbacks Caleb Huff and Nathan Kehl accounted for four rushing touchdowns, with Huff scoring three times to give him five TDs over the first two games.
Senior running back Dylan Sippel had 15 carries for a team-high 115 yards while Walter added nine rushes for 105 yards. Sippel also led the defense from his linebacker position with 15 total tackles and added an interception.
Sippel is the only returning starter from a balanced offense led by dual threat quarterback Ethan Pauly, who graduated.
"We're down a real good quarterback, so we’ve just got to step it up with the run game,” Sippel said. “We definitely are doing a lot more running with our quarterbacks. We’ve got to use both of them to keep defenses on their toes. Our running backs are stepping up. Our offensive line, they are young — very young — but they are proving themselves. They proved it out on the field today. I can’t be happier with how they played.”
The Goslings marched 64 yards on their second possession, keyed by three chunk yardage runs by Sippel (13 yards), Huff (16) and Walter (11). Walter’s run gave Watertown first-and-goal from the 3. Two plays later, Huff scored standing up over the left side. Branden Fischer’s point after made it 7-0 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Watertown took a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter following Sippel’s interception. Portage had it first-and-10 at Watertown’s 33 when Sippel jumped a route to set the Goslings up at their own 36.
“I saw the quarterback's eyes,” Sippel said. "I knew someone bubbled out that way. I just watched his eyes and let him have it.”
Huff made two monster plays on the ensuing 64-yard drive. He picked his way through the defense at midfield and used a nice spin move on third-and-11 to narrowly convert, then bought time in the pocket and completed Watertown’s only deep ball of the night, a 42-yard pass to junior receiver Aden Clark.
Huff’s moves in the pocket allowed Clark to get behind the defender, and the throw was just high enough over him to allow Clark to make a basket catch at the Portage 5. He fell forward to the 1 and Huff walked in again on the next play. Fischer’s kick made it a two-score game with 3:31 left in the half.
Watertown’s defense forced one punt, one turnover and one stop on downs, but Portage cut into the lead on its fourth possession when junior starter Isaac Paul rolled left and found junior receiver Jaden Kikkert at the Watertown 20. Kikkert went up over two defenders for the catch, kept his feet and scored on a play similar to Edgewood’s game-winner last week. The kick failed, leaving the score 14-6 with 1:30 to go in the second quarter.
The Goslings drove to Portage’s 3 in the closing seconds, but Huff was picked off in the end zone by senior Spencer Andrews.
Two third quarter scores put Watertown in command. The Goslings drove 72 yards on the opening drive of the second half. A vintage Kamrath gamble on fourth-and-1 from Watertown’s own 38 paid off when Sippel picked up five yards to extend the drive. Walter ran once over each side for 31 yards and Kehl did the rest with two keepers for 26 yards.
His second carry went for a 15-yard touchdown. The Goslings faked an outside zone run and when the defender went with the running back, Kehl pulled it and followed senior guard Sait Hernandez into the clear. Fischer’s kick made it 21-6 with 8:50 left in the third quarter.
"Our offensive line did a fantastic job,” Kamrath said. "Our tight ends and receivers were blocking well, and our backs and quarterbacks were finding the holes. We had three different guys rotating inside who didn’t start at that position last week. It was huge for us. We were able to sustain long dives, getting five to ten years a crack.
“We ran a ton of trap and counter plays, pulling guards and kicking out. Guards Sait Hernandez and Brendan Draper did a great job kicking. We were getting great seals inside. (Junior tight end) John Clifford was great on the wham block where he comes through and gets the next backer."
Junior tight end Brady Martin moved the sticks twice on Watertown’s fourth scoring drive of the night with two receptions for 36 yards to set up another stroll into the end zone for Huff from five yards out. Fischer’s point after put the Goslings ahead 28-6 with 3:33 left in the third.
Portage responded with three consecutive scoring drives to make a game of it. The Warriors picked up half of their 112 rushing yards on the first of these scoring drives with 37-yard runs by Bazaldua and Paul, who capped the march with a 1-yard TD run. The two-point pass failed and Watertown led 28-12 with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Watertown answered with a 28-yard field goal by Fischer with 8:22 left in regulation. Walter sparked the drive with a kick return to Watertown’s 42 and two carries for 28 yards.
“When we made the field goal, I thought we were in a good spot,” Kamrath said. “We started subbing. I felt like we could still sub and maintain the tough defense we had most of the game.”
Thompson directed Portage’s next two scoring drives as the Warriors consistently got behind defenders for chunk yardage. Kikkert and sophomore Ian Karelania had catches of 27 and 31 yards to set up junior running back Ethan Bleich’s 1-yard TD run. The two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the score 31-18 with 5:59 to go.
But the Warriors stole a possession when Seth Williams recovered an onside kick and Portage drove 48 yards in less than 90 seconds.
Two more long pass plays set up another short scoring run by Bleich, and Thompson found Kikkert for the two-point conversion to make it a five-point game with 4:38 to play.
Kehl recovered Portage’s next onside kick attempt, and the Goslings ate up 2 1/2 minutes with a pair of first down runs by Sippel. But a holding call from there led to a punt, and the Warriors had 1:54 to try for a game-winning 80-yard drive.
Thompson targeted fellow quarterback Paul three times for 64 yards to put the Warriors 10 yards away from victory, but the Goslings escaped when Kronquist recovered the late fumble. He could be seen wearing sunglasses and a huge grin afterwards.
“It comes down to a couple plays,” Kamrath said. “I am proud of the kids. It's always great psychologically if you win these games. It's obviously deflating if you lose.”
Thompson finished 9-of-15 for 173 yards in a relief role. Kikkert caught six passes for 154 yards. For Watertown, Huff completed 3-of-5 passes for 78 yards while Kehl finished 7-of-8 for 51 yards. Martin caught four passes for 65 yards. Senior linebacker Carson Triplett added seven tackles while Kronquist and Huff finished with five each.
Watertown closes out a three-game homestand against Sauk Prairie next Friday. With COVID-19 numbers around the state spiking, football has been a challenging proposition and will remain so. But two games out of the seven scheduled are in the books, and Sippel is thrilled with that.
"We have to wear masks all the time,” Sippel said. “Our coaches are working their butts off to get us games, and I'm just thankful I get to play football my senior year."
WATERTOWN 31, PORTAGE 26
Portage 0 6 6 14 — 26
Watertown 7 7 14 3 — 31
P W
First downs 14 22
By rush 4 17
By pass 9 3
By penalty 1 2
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 27-112 46-287
Yards passing 298 133
Attempts 28 13
Completions 13 10
Had intercepted 1 1
Total yards 410 420
Penalties, yards 6-37 5-36
Fumbles, lost 1-1 2-2
W — Huff 2 run (Fischer kick)
W — Huff 1 run (Fischer kick)
P — Kikkert 50 pass from Paul (kick failed)
W — Kehl 15 run (Fischer kick)
W — Huff 5 run (Fischer kick)
P — Paul 1 run (pass failed)
W — Fischer 28 FG
P — Bleich 1 run (pass failed)
P — Bleich 1 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson)
Individual stats — Portage passing Thompson 9 of 15 for 173, receiving Kikkert 6-154, rushing Bazaldua 10-54. Watertown passing Huff 3-of-5 for 78, rushing Sippel 15-113, receiving Martin 4-65
