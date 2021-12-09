JEFFERSON — Edgerton senior guard Connor Coombs scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the first half as the Crimson Tide defeated the host Jefferson boys basketball team 78-37 in a Rock Valley game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Thursday.
Senior guard Braden McGraw scored 20 of his game-high 25 points for the Eagles (0-3, 0-3 RVC) in the first half.
“McGraw was getting open jump shots,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “When the first one falls, you shoot to stay hot instead of get hot. He was able to get some tougher layups. He was being smart with it and not trying to dribble through three guys. It came within the flow of the offense.”
McGraw buried a 3 seconds after Jefferson won the opening tip and hit another a couple trips later. The Crimson tide (2-2, 2-1) quickly swung momentum in their favor with a 27-5 run to pull ahead 31-11 with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half.
Jefferson trailed 43-25 at the break, managed just 12 second-half points, turned it over 23 times and went 8-for-22 at the line.
“We tried to climb back in it way too quick in the second half,” Marshall said. “We were much more patient running our stuff in the first half.
“Edgerton is a good shooting team. Coombs is going to get his. Everyone else has a green light too. We were trying to make it all up in one play. We have to show more patience on offense and when we do, we’ll be much better.”
Marshall was encouraged by the team’s ability to draw fouls and emphasized the importance of ball reversals in the halfcourt.
“We really started to jump stop, ball fake, draw contact and get to the free throw line,” Marshall said. “We did a better job of that tonight. Now we have to try and convert those into and-ones. In the halfcourt, it’s important for us to take what the defense gives us in ball-screen action and not be afraid to keep it while dribbling through on a baseline drive. We want to use ball reversals to get the opposing team tired.”
Edgerton junior guard Will Schuman scored 10 of his 14 points in the first period.
The Eagles host Monona Grove in a nonconference game tonight at 7:15 p.m.
EDGERTON 78,
JEFFERSON 37
Edgerton 43 35 — 78
Jefferson 25 12 — 37
Edgerton (fg ft-ftm pts) — Kisting 1 0-0 2, Hazeltine 3 2-4 8, Zellmer 3 1-2 9, Coombs 8 4-4 22, Hanson 1 0-0 2, Schaffner 4 0-0 10, Schuman 4 2-2 14, Fox 0 1-2 1, Lee 2 0-0 4, Appel 2 0-0 4, Kleiboer 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 12-16 78.
Jefferson — Kammer 0 2-4 2, McGraw 9 4-6 25, P. Phillips 1 0-4 2, E. Phillips 1 1-2 3, Butina 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 8-22 37.
Three-point goals — E (Zellmer 2, Coombs 2, Schaffner 2, Schuman 2) 8; J (McGraw 3) 3.
Total fouls — E 19, J 16.
