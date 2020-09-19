MADISON, Wis.--Following a thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, and numerous meetings involving various Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) governance groups, the WIAC Council of Chancellors have voted unanimously to suspend all winter sports competition through December 31, 2020.
The suspension includes the conference sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.
Further, the WIAC will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester. At the same time, the Conference is committed to providing an engaging and meaningful experience for student-athletes.
