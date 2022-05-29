LAKE MILLS -- Ashley Zygowski struck out 11 and homered as fourth-seeded Port Washington knocked out top-seeded Lake Mills 10-2 in a WIAA Division 2 softball regional final at Rotary Park on Friday.
The L-Cats trailed 7-0 after three frames and committed a season-high four errors.
"We have not committed four errors in a single game all year long," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "We gave them too many chances through errors and walks. All of the things that had been rock solid for us all year weren't today. It was just one of those games. If we play Port Washington 10 times, I'd say we each win five times. We gave a good team too many chances."
Zygowski went the distance, permitting two earned on six hits with four walks.
"She's as hard of a thrower as we've faced all year," Clift said. "She did a pretty nice job of changing our eye level. She'd come low and then throw high. We put the ball in play a number of times. Some of them were right at defenders. She's a pretty solid pitcher who throws well and mixes up pitches well. We didn't get on her like we had hoped to."
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson took the loss, surrendering three earned on three hits with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Ava Kleinfeldt allowed three earned on three hits, fanning five, in 4 1/3 innings.
The Pirates (12-9) led 2-0 after the first, scoring on an error and bases-loaded walk. Zygowski's two-run shot to left with one away in the second doubled the advantage. With two outs in the third, Zygowski lined a single to center, scoring a pair of runners, to make it 7-0.
Belle Topel led off the L-Cat fourth with a blast to center. Topel also opened the sixth with a triple to right and scored on a base knock by Taylor Wollin, who was 2-for-3.
Lake Mills closes the season 21-4. It's not the ending they envisioned, but the campaign as a whole was successful nevertheless.
"The girls are great," Clift said. "I have nothing but good things to say about them. They are coachable, high-character girls. If you told me before our season we'd be 21-4, I'd say sign me up.
"The girls did everything we asked of them. We were a very difficult team. Given how young we are, we are excited about our future. It's bittersweet to say goodbye to Tessa Kottwitz and McKenna Grossman. They have been with us since their freshman year through the COVID year and last season's conference and regional championships. They will always be part of our heritage. We told the underclassmen, it's your turn to pick up the torch and carry it now.
"We have a really strong, young core coming back. We're looking to build on the success we've had the last two seasons. We'll have high goals and eye conference titles and making deep postseason runs to Madison. We're excited about what we have going and we'll continue to build."
Port Washington faces second-seeded New Berlin West in today's sectional semifinal.
PORT WASHINGTON 10,
LAKE MILLS 2
Port Washington 232 021 0 -- 10 6 0
Lake Mills 000 101 0 -- 2 6 4
Leading hitters -- PW: Zygowski 2x3 (HR); LM: Topel 2x4 (3B, HR), T. Wollin 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson L; 2.2-3-5-3-4-5, Kleinfeldt 4.1-3-5-3-4-5; PW: Zygowski W; 7-6-2-2-4-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.