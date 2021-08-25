Edgewood defeated Watertown 3-1 in the season opener at Landsverk Field on Tuesday.
“Tonight wasn’t the season and home opener result we were hoping for,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “It’s tough to play our first match after just a week of practices. We lost 14 seniors last season from the program, most from the varsity team so we have a lot of spots that have new players or returning players playing in different spots from last season. As we’re still settling in and seeing where guys can play, we have to come out and play against a quality team.”
Edgewood scored early in the 11th minute off a nice shot from senior Emilio Fernandez. We could tell right away he was their main guy and played everything through him. They had no build up play, it was all long balls straight towards goal, usually with Fernandez running onto them. Watertown equalized in the 30th minute off a Jacob Narkis penalty kick that was awarded from an Edgewood foul in the box. Nate Ruprecht and Fernandez answered back for Edgewood with back to back goals in the 34th and 35th minutes. We had a chance to get within one when Edgewood had a handball in the box that gave us another PK. Narkis, a senior this year, hit it similarly to the first and Fleming saved it. It bounced back into play and pinged around for an agonizingly long time a yard from the goal and never went in.
“Defensively we settled into the second half, but Edgewood also increased their level,” Kratzer said. “They had zero corners in the first half and racked up six in the first 15 minutes of the second half. They were pressing hard and sending numbers. I have to hand it to them – they definitely played a great second half and outworked us. They were up 3-1 and had no interest in parking the bus. We continued to fight – senior defender Liam McCloskey made a great goal line save in the 49th minute and senior midfielder Owen Harris struck a beautiful shot from about 25 yards out that went over the keeper but off the crossbar. Narkis had one off the crossbar in the first minute of the game as well, but, overall, we just did not take enough shots in this game. Last year we outshot our opponents in every game but two. We need to get back to that and I feel we will, but it’s going to take a little time. Unfortunately, we just don’t have the time before matches start counting. The teams that win these early season matches are just a little more ready than the others.
“There were plenty of bright spots to build on. Senior Jackson Barta, in his first varsity season, did a great job on the right wing getting the ball to the corner and sending good balls in on our corners. Senior Connor Lehman slid effortlessly into the wing back role and did a great job. Freshman defender Brayden Schmidt filled the centerback spot vacated by Ethan Kratzer last year. It’s a lot of pressure to fill the shoes of an all-state defender, but Schmidt did a great job meeting the challenge in his first outing, wearing the same #19 jersey as well. It was the first step in Schmidt making his own resume in that uniform and that position and it was nice to see.
“We have good parts and pieces to work with and, as long as we continue to work hard and have fun doing it, we’ll be successful. It’s a long season so there are plenty of opportunities ahead of us. Also, we ended up with quite a few spectators in the stands tonight which is great to see. They were vocal and enjoying the match so I hope we continue to get that support at all of our home games. Their next opportunity to enjoy this beautiful game is Thursday when we host Beloit Memorial at 6:30 p.m.
Watertown’s JV won 5-2.
Watertown GK saves – Roberto Ortega, Jr. – 10
Edgewood GK saves – Alex Fleming – 2, Donovan Wesley — 2
Watertown goal
Jacob Narkis (PK) – 30’
Edgewood Goals
Emilio Fernandez – 11’, 35’ (Nick Gehring)
Nate Ruprecht – 34’
