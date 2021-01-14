HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl scored 23 points to lead Hustisford’s boys basketball team to an 81-46 Trailways East win over Oakfield on Thursday.
Hustisford (4-1, 3-1 in conference) led 39-28 at halftime, then outscored the Oaks 32-7 to start the second half.
"We were tired from an exhausting game (at Lourdes) the other night,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Oakfield came to play and the game was close for the first seven or eight minutes. As our muscles started loosening up and we started getting some momentum, we really picked it up.”
Kuehl added 10 rebounds, eight assists and five dunks in the victory. Senior center Alex Eggleston added 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Junior forward Blake Peplinski grabbed 10 rebounds. Junior guard Gavin Thimm added 13 points and eight assists.
"Alex really stepped up in the second half,” Hopfinger said. “Our subs came in and hit some 3s. Everyone contributed."
Hustisford hosts Dodgeland tonight.
HUSTISFORD 81, OAKFIELD 46
Oakfield 28 18 — 46
Hustisford 39 42 — 81
Oakfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Bass 4 1-2 9, Liebelt 1 1-1 3, B. Bigl 4 1-2 10, Stahmann 1 2-2 4, Tapp 2 0-0 5, Sabel 1 2-2 4, Fox 2 0-2 6, Volbright 0 0-2 0, L. Bigl 2 1-2 5 Totals 17 8-15 46
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pas) — Kaemmerer 3 1-2 8, B. Thimm 4 0-0 10, G. Thimm 6 0-0 13, Kuehl 11 0-0 23, Bra. Peplinski 0 1-2 1, Eggleston 7 2-3 16, Brugger 1 1-2 3, Newville 1 0-0 3, Bla. Peplinski 1 2-2 4 Totals 34 7-11 81
Three-point goals — O (B. Bigl 1, Tapp 1, Fox 2), H (Kaemmerer 1, B. Thimm 2, , G. Thimm 1, Kuehl 1, Newville 1)
Total fouls — O 11, H 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.