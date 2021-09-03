JOHNSON CREEK — Whitewater’s volleyball team prevailed in five sets over Johnson Creek 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 15-6 in a nonconference match on Thursday at JCHS.

Isabelle Doherty had 19 kills on 64 attempts for the Bluejays. Hannah Budig had 10 kills and one block. Lexi Swanson put up 35 assists and served three aces.

“We battled hard,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Isabelle was our kill leader and Lexi hustled all over the court. We are proud of how hard the girls played.”

Johnson Creek hosts Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.

