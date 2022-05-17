Luther Prep’s Parker Winghart is congratulated after hitting a solo home run to left in the first inning against Hustisford/Dodgeland on Monday at LPS. Winghart hit two home runs for the Phoenix as part of a 10-0 victory.
The wind was blowing out, and Parker Winghart and Kyle Schupmann sure took advantage of it.
Winghart and Schupmann hit back-to-back solo homers in the first inning, and Winghart homered again in the third inning to highlight Luther Prep’s 10-0 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Monday at LPS.
Jackson Heiman added two hits and two RBIs for the Phoenix (12-5).
“The top of the order really hit the ball well today,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
“When you get six hits, seven runs and five RBIs out of your top four batters, it’s going to be a good day.
Parker Winghart had two solo shots down the left field line but Kyle Schupmann’s shot to straight away center was the long ball of the night. It cleared the 377 mark with plenty to spare.”
Silas Winkel earned the decision for the Phoenix, allowing no runs on three his with two strikeouts and no walks over four innings. Ben Vasold pitched a scoreless fifth with one strikeout in relief.
“Silas had another strong outing,” Kiecker said. “He was around the plate with all his pitches and ended up only throwing 43 pitches in four innings. He turned it over to his classmate Ben Vasold to close out the fifth who then proceeded to only throw nine pitches.
“The Hustisford hitters were up there to swing the bat and our defense was able to make the routine plays.
“Senior outfielder Mikey Bublitz had a sharp single to left in the bottom of the fourth to drive in the last run. He has been playing a very solid outfield and it was great to see him get that hit.”
Alex Davis hit a double for Hustisford/Dodgeland (7-11). Micah Ottery and Carter Schreiber had the team’s other hits.
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Horicon today while Luther Prep travels to play Lake Country Lutheran on Wednesday.
LUTHER PREP 10, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 3 0
Luther Prep 302 5X — 10 8 1
WP: S. Winkel
LP: Ottery
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Ottery 3.2-7-10-10-4-5, Peplinski 0.1-1-0-0-0), LP (S. Winkel 4-3-0-0-2-0, Vasol 1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Davis 2B), LP. (Winghart 2x2, HR (2), Schupmann HR, Heiman 2x3, 2B)
