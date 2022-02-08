Maranatha’s boys basketball team took part in a very competitive Sabercat Invitational Tournament this past weekend, losing to the First Baptist Knights of Danville, IL 62-57, defeating the Community Baptist Kings of Saginaw, MI 59-45, and then falling to the Valley Christian Lions of Santa Maria, CA 58-52.
Versus First Baptist, the Crusaders saw their one-point halftime lead become a 41-35 deficit with 9:50 to go in the game. William Alsup then nailed a three-pointer to spark an 11-2 run giving Maranatha a 46-43 edge with 5:39 remaining. But the Knights would outscore the Crusaders 19-11 the rest of the way for their final margin of victory. Tony Garcia led the Crusaders with 28 points and 17 rebounds.
In Friday’s match-up with Community, Grant Brock ignited the Crusaders to a fast start as they seized an early 12-3 lead and never trailed. Brock poured in 36 points for the game as he shot 14 for 19 from the field and 3 for 3 from three-point range. As a team, MBA shot an efficient 6 for 9 from behind the arc.
Maranatha (13-4 overall) and Valley faced-off in the final tilt of the weekend. The Crusaders maintained narrow leads for most of the first half, but the Lions rallied to grab a 32-31 advantage going into the break. Valley widened their lead to 48-38 with 9:15 to go in the game. Alsup then came up with a key steal and layup as the Crusaders looked to make a comeback. Though MBA was able to draw within 55-49 with 1:50 to play, they were unable to overtake the Lions. Brock had 24 points to lead all scorers in the game, and Garcia recorded a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Brock and Garcia each earned all-tournament recognition.
FIRST BAPTIST 62, MARANATHA 57
First Baptist 26 36 — 62
Maranatha 27 30 — 57
First Baptist (fg ft-fta tp) — B. Harris 5 0-0 12, Watson 6 6-6 20, Cundiff 6 0-0 12, Nelson 0 2-2 2, Cummins 2 0-0 4, Epling 1 0-0 3, Forman 3 0-0 9 Totals 23 8-9 62
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Donovan 1 0-0 2, J. Garcia 1 1-3 3, Brock 8 0-0 17, T. Garcia 12 3-3 28, Alsup 1 0-0 3, Stroup 2 0-0 4 Totals 25 4-8 57
Three-point goals — FB (B. Harris 2, Watson 2, Epling), M (Brock, T. Garcia, Alsup)
Total fouls — FB 10, M 13
Fouled out — M (T. Garcia)
MARANATHA 59, COMMUNITY BAPTIST 45
Comm. Baptist 21 24 — 45
Maranatha 31 28 — 59
Comm. Baptist (fg ft-fta tp) — G. Hawes 10 0-1 25, Sadehvanch 1 0-0 2, Jensen 6 0-1 13, K. Williams 1 0-0 3, McCully 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 0-2 45
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Price 1 0-0 3, J. Garcia 1 0-0 3, Brock 14 5-7 36, T. Garcia 4 0-1 8, Stoup 4 0-0 9 Totals 24 5-8 59
Three-point goals — CB (G. Hawes 5, Jensen, K. Williams) M (Price, J. Garcia, Brock 3, Stroup)
Total fouls — CB 11, M 8
VALLEY CHRISTIAN 58, MARANATHA 52
Valley Christian 32 26 — 58
Maranatha 31 21 — 52
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta tp) — Edick 5 5-7 19, Fakoury 1 0-0 2, Walker 5 0-0 11, Sanders 5 4-6 15, Shin 0 0-2 0, Tittles 2 1-2 5, Swain 2 0-0 4, Kerley 1 0-0 2 Totals 21 10-17 58
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — J. Garcia 1 2-2 5, Brock 8 7-11 24, T. Garcia 7 0-3 16, Alsup 2 0-0 5 Totals 19 9-16 52
Three-point goals — VC (Edick 4, Walker, Sanders), M (J. Garcia, Brock, T. Garcia 2, Alsup)
Total fouls — VC 19, M 15
Fouled out — VC (Tittles), M (Stroup)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.