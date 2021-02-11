Watertown’s boys basketball team enjoyed one of its best shooting nights of the season in a 74-35 win over Baraboo on Thursday at WHS.
Junior guard Ollie Meyers led a balanced attack with 14 points for Watertown (6-10), which opened the game on a 15-4 run and extended the lead to 25 before taking a 41-20 lead into halftime.
Meyers scored 11 of his points in the first half, while senior guard Patrick Lampe poured in 10 of his 11 points. Eight Goslings scored in the opening half, including seven 3-pointers. Meyers hit three triples and Lampe hit two while junior guard Anthony Bohmann and junior forward Brady Martin each hit one.
Watertown shot a sizzling 50 percent from the floor (17-of-34) in the game’s first 18 minutes.
“We shot it well, especially in the first half,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We got off 34 shots in the first half. That’s a lot. We moved it well and we got people open. We hit people when they were open, and they were catching it and ready to shoot. I appreciate that.”
Junior guard Trenton Shelton, junior forward Nate Gapinski and Bohmann each added nine points for Watertown.
Gabe McReynolds scored 13 points to lead Baraboo (3-17).
Watertown closes out the regular season with a home game against Portage on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Goslings open the regional playoffs at Waukesha North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Hopefully, we can play well Saturday and go into the playoffs with a lot of confidence,” O’Leary said.
WATERTOWN 74,
BARABOO 35
Baraboo 20 15 — 35
Watertown 41 33 — 74
Baraboo (fg ft-fta pts) — Mistele 2 1-2 5, Bromley 2 0-0 5, Nachtigal 0 1-2 1, Weyh 1 0-0 2, Brewster 1 0-0 2, McReynolds 5 1-4 13, Philipp 1 1-2 3, Schultz 2 0-0 4 Totals 14 4-10 35
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 2 0-0 4, Meyers 5 0-0 14, Shelton 4 0-0 9, Lampe 4 1-2 11, Sellnow 2 0-0 4, Gapinski 2 4-4 9, Bohmann 3 1-2 9, Martin 2 0-0 5, Roberts 0 1-2 1, David 2 0-1 4, Clifford 2 0-0 4 Totals 28 7-11 74
Three-point goals — B (Bromley 1, McReynolds 2), W (Meyers 4, Shelton 1, Lampe 2, Gapinski 1, Bohmann 2, Martin 1)
Total fouls — B 14, W 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.