NEW BERLIN — Senior forward Lily Schuetz scored a career-high 22 points and the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team beat Racine St. Catherine’s 60-44 in the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower High School on Wednesday morning.
Schuetz added eight rebounds and six steals for the Warriors (7-2). Junior wing Jenna Shadoski totaled 12 points while junior guard Marin Riesen and senior forward Claire Liddicoat chipped in seven points apiece.
Riesen registered five steals and sophomore forward Katie De Galley had six points off the bench.
“Lily Schuetz played a really nice all-around game for us today,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.
“We wanted to get out in transition and play more fullcourt defense, which allowed us to go deeper with our rotations off the bench. We are definitely happy with a win at a neutral location and ready to take a few days off and get after it following the New Year.
“We consider the first half of the season a success, but we know that the second half will be full of tough competition. We have to stay focused on our team and season goals and find a way to get better every practice.”
Junior forward Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s (2-8) with 18 points.
The Warriors travel to face DeForest on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 60,
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 44
St. Catherine’s 21 23 — 44
Lakeside Lutheran 29 31 — 60
Racine St. Catherine’s (fg ft-ftm pts) — Abdullah 1 0-0 3, Griffin 3 0-0 6, Ortiz 5 0-0 10, Monasa 1 0-0 2, Clark 8 2-2 18, Gordon 2 0-2 4, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 3-6 44.
