JUNEAU — Junior guard Derek Lindert scored 35 points to lead Pardeeville to a 72-51 win over Dodgeland’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
"He got into a rhythm,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “It did not matter what we did. We could not get him off of that rhythm.”
Pardeeville improved to 11-7.
Senior guard Caden Brugger scored a game-high 20 points and added three steals for Dodgeland (4-13). Senior guard Sy Otte scored 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. Damon Wieloch also had three steals.
Dodgeland host Horicon on Thursday and play at Montello on Saturday to close out the regular season.
PARDEEVILLE 72, DODGELAND 51
Pardeeville 37 35 — 72
Dodgeland 18 33 — 51
Pardeeville (fg ft-fta pts) — Hohn 3 0-0 9, Freye 4 0-0 10, Smith 1 0-0 2, Lancelle 1 0-0 3. Burns 2 0-0 4, Guenther 2 0-1 4, Schommer 0 3-4 3, Lindert 14 2-3 35, Palen 1 0-2 2 Totals 28 5-10 72
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) – Otte 4 4-8 12, Brugger 7 3-5 20, Raabe 1 1-2 4, Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Wieloch 0 2-2 2, Nelson 2 0-1 4, Perez 0 0-2 0, Appenfeldt 3 1-2 7 Total 18 11-22 51
Three-point goals — P (Hohn 2, Freye 2, Lancelle 1, Lindert 5), D (Brugger 3, Raabe 1)
Total fouls — P 19, D 9
Fouled out — P (Hohn)
