Dodgeland junior forward Miranda Firari scores in transition during a game against Hustisford in December. Firari scored a game-high 19 points and added seven steals to lead the third-seeded Trojans to a 48-19 win over sixth-seeded Horicon in a regional quarterfinal in Juneau on Tuesday.

JUNEAU — Junior forward Miranda Firari scored a game-high 19 points and added seven steals as third-seeded Dodgeland defeated sixth-seeded Horicon 48-19 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Dodgeland (11-8) opened the game on a 20-0 run against Horicon (15-0).

Sophomore forward Jenna Hodgson added 12 points for the Trojans, who advance to play at second-seeded Ozaukee on Friday.

DODGELAND 48, HORICON 19

Horicon 4 15 — 19

Dodgeland 34 14 — 48

Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Boeck 2 0-2 5, Boehmer 3 1-4 7, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Roggenbauer 1 1-6 3, Heller 1 0-0 2 Totals 8 2-12 19

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Schreier 0 0-1 0, Holtz 1 0-1 2, Peplinski 1 1-2 3, Knueppel 3 0-1 6, Firari 7 4-6 19, Cramer 1 0-0 2, Hodgson 4 4-4 12, Roberts 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 9-15 48

Three-point goals — H (Boeck 1), D (Firari 1)

Total fouls — H 19, D 15

