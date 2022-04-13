Luther Prep’s boys tennis team opened Rock Valley Conference play with a 7-0 victory over Big Foot on Tuesday at LPS.

The Phoenix (3-0 overall) won all seven flights in straight sets. Luther Prep’s JV won 7-3.

LUTHER PREP 7, BIG FOOT HIGH 0

Singles

No. 1 — Judd Guse (LP) def. Logan Longhenry (BF) 6-3 , 6-4

No. 2 — Noah Koelpin (LP) def. Andrew Greenwald (BF) 7-5 , 6-2

No. 3 — Jason Horn (LP) def. Declan McHugh (BF) 7-6 (6), 6-3

No. 4 — Sean Kappl (LP) def. Scout Giroux (BF) 6-4 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Matthew Koelpin/Johannes Bourman (LP) def. Cristian Carreno/Reed Alness (BF) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 — Ethan Busse/Ben Frick (LP) def. Jack Kammermeier/Grayson Grunow (BF) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 3 — Abram Steinbrenner/Ned Steinbrenner (LP) def. Andrew Sachs/Alexis Castaneda (BF) 6-2 , 6-0

