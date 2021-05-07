Senior Elijah Shevey threw a complete game, allowing one earned on six hits as the Luther Prep baseball team beat host Columbus 4-1 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Shevey, who struck out three and walked one, also went 2-for-3 at the dish, scoring three times, and David Baumann had a run-scoring single to open the scoring in the first. Shevey doubled the margin after scoring on a passed ball with two down in the third.
Columbus’s Trace Kirchberg had an RBI on a ground out in the bottom half of the third before a double by Marcus Winkel plated Shevey and made it 3-1 in the fifth. Winkel scored on a passed pass to make it 4-1 later in the frame as the Luther Prep improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Capitol.
“Senior outfielder David Baumann had a huge day for us,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “He made two diving catches (in the third and sixth). Elijah Shevey scored three of our four runs against the best pitcher we have seen so far. And he was just as good on the mound.
“The one run he gave up came off an infield hit and a shot to left. But with no outs he dug deep and retired the next three hitters with only one run. He entered the last inning with only nine pitches left on his pitch count and was able to get all three batters he faced. He showed a great competitive edge today.”
Cardinals starter Christian Oppor worked five innings, surrendering two earned on three hits while striking out nine and walking three.
“This was a well played game by both teams,” Kiecker explained. “The Columbus pitcher, junior Christian Oppor, is very impressive. He has a big fastball and sneaky slider. We knew it would be difficult to bunch up hits against him.
“Fortunately, we were able to get some great jumps and steal some bases to put us in the right place to score a few runs. Our defense played well tonight. It was a rewarding team win.”
A.J. Uttech was 2-for-4 with the team’s only extra-base hit, a double, as the Cardinals dropped to 2-1 overall and in the league.
Luther Prep plays at Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday at 11 a.m.
LUTHER PREP 4, COLUMBUS 1
Luther Prep 101 020 0 — 4 6 1
Columbus 001 000 0 — 1 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (W; 7-6-1-1-3-1); C: Oppor (L; 5-3-4-2-9-3), Mobry (2-2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — LP: Shevey 2x3 (3R), Winkel (2B); C: Uttech 2x4. At Firemen’s Park, Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.