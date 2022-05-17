CLYMAN — Tressin Kussmaul drove in Chris Nelson with the go-ahead run on an RBI single as the Milton Crescents edged the Clyman Canners 6-5 in a Rock River League game at Stueber Field on Sunday.
Clyman led 2-0 through three innings. Hunter Olson reached on an error and scored on Bryce Schuett’s RBI single in the second inning. Nick Schmitt, Cam Schuett and Olson hit three consecutive singles in the third to make it 2-0.
Milton answered with three in the fourth. The Canners tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Nick Schmitt doubled and scored on Olson’s second RBI single of the game.
The Crescents regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth, only to see the Canners answer with two in the bottom of the inning. Clint Rose and Ty DeForest drew walks and Nick Schmitt and Cam Schuett drove them in with base hits.
Milton prevailed with single run rallies in the seventh and eighth.
Sean McCann earned the win in relief, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks over the final four innings. Cam Schuett took the loss in relief, allowing two runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks over the final three innings.
MILTON 6, CLYMAN 5
Milton 000 301 110 — 6 13 2
Clyman 011 012 000 — 5 15 2
WP: McCann
LP: C. Schuett
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kussmaul 5-0-2-0, Sagaitis 5-1-2-0, Shere 4-0-1-0, Sam McCann 5-0-1-1, Schneider 5-2-3-0, Nelson 3-2-1-1, Dean 4-0-1-2, Heyerdahl 4-0-2-1, Sean McCann 3-1-0-0 Totals 38-6-13-5
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — B. Schuett 6-0-2-1, Rose 3-1-2-0, Deforest 5-1-1-0, N. Schmitt 6-2-3-1, C. Schuett 5-0-3-1, Olson 5-1-3-2, T. Schmitt 3-0-1-0, Mucnehow 2-0-0-0, Braunschweig 3-0-0-0, Jakel 5-0-0-0 Totals 43-5-15-5
2B — M (Kussmaul, Schneider 2, Dean, Sagaitis), C (N. Schmitt)
Pitching — HO: Dean (M) 9 in 5, Sean McCann (M) 6 in 4, T. Schmitt (C) 7 in 6, C. Schuett (C) 6 in 3. R: Dean (M) 3, Sean McCann (M) 2, T. Schmitt (C) 4, C. Schuett (C) 2. SO: Dean (M) 2, Sean McCann (M) 4, T. Schmitt (C) 3, C. Schuett (C) 1. BB: Dean (M) 2, Sean McCann (M) 2, T. Schmitt (C) 0, C. Schuett (C) 2
