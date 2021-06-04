MARSHALL — The Phoenix and Cardinals played six innings of back-and-forth baseball, resulting in a 2-2 tie entering the final inning of regulation.
The seventh inning, however, was a much different story.
Owen Cox scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, Jackson Heiman cleared the bases with a triple as the Luther Prep baseball team scored eight times in the seventh inning in a 10-2 nonconference win over host Marshall.
The Phoenix (10-8) sent 13 hitters to the dish in the eighth, with the first four drawing walks to load the bases with no out. The fourth consecutive pitch out of the strike zone to Owen Ernest, the fourth hitter of the inning, resulted in a wild pitch, allowing Owen Cox to score from third. Heiman then dug in, lining the first pitch he saw to right for a three-run triple. Parker Winghart reached on a throwing error by the second baseman next, allowing Heiman to come around to score, making it 7-2. A bases-loaded walk to Cox, run-scoring single by Kyle Schupmann, who was making his return to the lineup, and run-scoring ground out by Elijah Shevey capped the frame.
Winghart pitched six strong, allowing two earned on eight while striking out eight and walking one on 92 pitches. Ernest worked a scoreless seventh to earn the decision.
Cole Denniston doubled to lead off the Marshall first, scoring on Mason Haberkorn's single. The Phoenix tied it in the third on Schupmann's no-out solo homer. He sent a 3-2 pitch out to left to square things at one.
Haberkorn plated Dennison, who singled to open the third and took second on a passed ball, with a single to put the Cardinals (8-8) back ahead. LPS tied it in the fourth on Joey Olson's run-scoring ground out. Luther Prep had runners at first and second with no down in the sixth but couldn't push a run across. Marshall didn't score in its half of the sixth despite having runners at the corners with one down.
Schupmann was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, scoring twice, and Winghart also scored twice.
The Cardinals' Kelby Peterson took the loss, allowing four earned on four hits over six-plus innings, walking five and striking out two.
Luther Prep hosts Watertown on Monday at 5 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 10, MARSHALL 2
Luther Prep 001 100 8 — 10 6 0
Marshall 101 000 0 — 2 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Winghart (6-6-2-2-8-1), Ernest (W; 1-0-0-0-0-1); M: K. Peterson (L; 6-4-4-4-2-5), McIlroy (0-1-6-4-0-3), C. Peterson (1-1-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — LP: Schupmann 2x4 (HR), Heiman (2B); M: Dennison 2x3 (2B), Kalish (2B), Haberkorn 2x3.
