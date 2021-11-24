MONONA — Watertown’s boys swim team opened the season with a fifth place finish at the Badger North Conference Relays on Tuesday.

The 400 medley relay team of Brayden Haversack, Matthew Marr, Evan Jaworski and Liam McCloskey placed fourth in 4 minutes, 36.86 seconds.

The 100 freestyle relay team of Josh Mitchell, Tyler Kraemer, Tyson Bernhardt and Wyatt Steffanus took fourth in 56.28.

The 300 backstroke relay team of Bernhardt, Marchant and Julian Byrne took fourth in 3:50.41.

The 200 freestyle senior-junior relay team of Marchant, Jackson Barta, Logan Fuchs and McCloskey was fourth in 1:45.55.

The 200 freestyle sophomore-freshman relay team of Evan Jaworski, Hayden Leonard, Byrne and Haversack finished third in 1:51.50.

Watertown hosts DeForest on Tuesday.

Team scores: Monona Grove 112, Waunakee 102, Stoughton 92, Milton 65, Watertown 37, Fort Atkinson 32, DeForest 24

