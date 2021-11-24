Watertown swimmers fifth at Badger North Relays Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONONA — Watertown’s boys swim team opened the season with a fifth place finish at the Badger North Conference Relays on Tuesday.The 400 medley relay team of Brayden Haversack, Matthew Marr, Evan Jaworski and Liam McCloskey placed fourth in 4 minutes, 36.86 seconds.The 100 freestyle relay team of Josh Mitchell, Tyler Kraemer, Tyson Bernhardt and Wyatt Steffanus took fourth in 56.28.The 300 backstroke relay team of Bernhardt, Marchant and Julian Byrne took fourth in 3:50.41.The 200 freestyle senior-junior relay team of Marchant, Jackson Barta, Logan Fuchs and McCloskey was fourth in 1:45.55.The 200 freestyle sophomore-freshman relay team of Evan Jaworski, Hayden Leonard, Byrne and Haversack finished third in 1:51.50.Watertown hosts DeForest on Tuesday.Team scores: Monona Grove 112, Waunakee 102, Stoughton 92, Milton 65, Watertown 37, Fort Atkinson 32, DeForest 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sheriff investigating Creek incident Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Dodge County sees serious crash Friday Juneau man face charges for endangering his girlfriend’s safety Girls basketball: L-Cats rout Parker in home opener Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.