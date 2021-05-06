LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After her standout senior season, Claire Hansel has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association award for the NCCAA Player of the Year, and she has now won every player-of-the-year honor that was available to her in the 2020-21 season.
The AVCA selects the winner of this award out of the two NCCAA National Player of the Year candidates from NCCAA DI and NCCAA DII. The 2021 decision was between Hansel (DII) and Northwestern's Sydney Schwitters (DI).
Hansel earned the NCCAA North Region Player of the Year title in early November before garnering NCCAA DII National Player of the Year honors later that month.
Hansel joins Alison (Renz) Crum (2016) and Torey (DeLozier) Rosen (2012) as the only three student-athletes from Maranatha Women's Volleyball to win the AVCA award. Her NCCAA DII National Player of the Year award this season marked the fifth instance in program history.
As a senior, Hansel has led the team to a perfect 16-0 NCCAA record during the regular season and topped it off by leading Maranatha to a national semifinal to conclude the season. Hansel finished her four-year career with 1,325 career kills (5th in program history), 1,097 career digs, 133 aces, and 138 blocks.
