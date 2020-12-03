FORT ATKINSON - Jack Heier, Nathan Williams and Zach Jaworski each had two first place finishes to lead Watertown's boys swim team to a 91-68 victory over Fort Atkinson in the season opener on Thursday.
Heier placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 3.20 seconds) and the 500 yard freestyle (6:16.69), Williams won the 200 yard freestyle (2:08.10) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.36), while Jaworski had the top times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:37.49) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.55).
Jaworski, Williams, Heier and Liam McCloskey also won the 200 individual medley relay in 1:52.01. McCloskey added a victory in the 50 freestyle in 24.81. Matthew Marchant won the 100 freestyle (58.77).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Williams, Marchant, Matthew Tarr and McCloskey took first in 1:45.25. The 400 freestyle relay team of Heier, Tarr, Jaworski and McCloskey won in 4:01.74, while the B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Jake Olszewski, Jackson Barta and Evan Jaworski placed third in 4:45.34.
Jaworski added a second place finish in the 500 freestyle in 6:41.96.
Watertown's JV edged Fort Atkinson 46-45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.