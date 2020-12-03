Goslings defeat Blackhawks

FORT ATKINSON - Jack Heier, Nathan Williams and Zach Jaworski each had two first place finishes to lead Watertown's boys swim team to a 91-68 victory over Fort Atkinson in the season opener on Thursday.

Heier placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 3.20 seconds) and the 500 yard freestyle (6:16.69), Williams won the 200 yard freestyle (2:08.10) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.36), while Jaworski had the top times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:37.49) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.55).

Jaworski, Williams, Heier and Liam McCloskey also won the 200 individual medley relay in 1:52.01. McCloskey added a victory in the 50 freestyle in 24.81. Matthew Marchant won the 100 freestyle (58.77).

The 200 freestyle relay team of Williams, Marchant, Matthew Tarr and McCloskey took first in 1:45.25. The 400 freestyle relay team of Heier, Tarr, Jaworski and McCloskey won in 4:01.74, while the B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Jake Olszewski, Jackson Barta and Evan Jaworski placed third in 4:45.34.

Jaworski added a second place finish in the 500 freestyle in 6:41.96.

Watertown's JV edged Fort Atkinson 46-45.

