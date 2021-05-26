The stakes were crystal clear. The winner would grab the inside track for a conference championship.
Monona Grove scored four times in the seventh, capitalizing on errors, and held off a late charge for a 10-9 Badger South win over the Watertown softball team at Brandt-Quirk Park on Tuesday.
The Goslings (10-7, 7-4 Badger South) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to get back within striking distance. The team had the tying and winning runs aboard when a flyout to left by freshman Drew Hinrichs ended it.
MG (14-3, 9-2) now has a two-game lead with three to play over Watertown and Oregon (9-9, 7-4).
“We give up bases with walks and hit batsmen,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “Our kids come storming back every time. It’d be nice to clean up some of those little things so were not scrambling all the time to get ahead. I can’t say enough as to where we’re at.
“We put ourselves in a position to tie conference tonight. If somebody would have told me that five weeks ago, I would have said ‘that’s going to be a long, tough battle.’ Our kids have done that. They have battled and battled and battled. This time it just didn’t work.”
Senior Sydney Linskens took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits over five frames in relief. Freshman Abby Murray worked the first two innings, allowing four earned on two hits while walking five.
Sophomore Abby Walsh hit a one-out three-run home run to center in the first inning, giving the Goslings a 3-1 lead.
MG answered with three runs on two hits in its half of the second to grab a 4-3 edge.
Watertown went 1-2-3 in the second before loading the bases in the third with no out. The team ran into an out on the basepaths and didn’t capitalize on the chance to square it. After going down in order in the fourth, a two-out single by Hinrichs represented the only baserunner in the fifth.
MG scored twice on four singles in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of a pop up misjudged by sophomore first baseman Olivia Edyvean. Emma Lee’s two-RBI single made it 6-3 and Breileigh Loushine was tagged out at home to end the frame.
The tide started to change in the sixth with wind gusts increasing and shadows getting elongated.
Junior Lauryn Olson, who was 2-for-4, reached on an error by the third baseman to lead off the inning. Linskens was then hit by the first pitch she saw. A beautifully placed bunt by senior Maddie Fischer in between third base and the circle loaded the bases with no out.
Senior Kennedy Pugh, after fouling off a pair of pitches, plated Olson on a bloop hit. Junior Maggie Strupp and Hinrichs each drew bases-loaded walks to knot it at six apiece.
MG sent 10 hitters to the dish in the seventh, scoring four times on four hits. With runners at second and third with one down, Karlie McKenzie hit a sharp grounder back up the middle to score the go-ahead runs. Another run scored on an error charged to Olson before a base knock by Lee made it 10-6.
“Can’t give up outs with errors,” Jansen said. “Big popups we didn’t catch in the infield and they score three runs after that. We drop a ball and they score two runs after that. We run into an out with the bases loaded and nobody out. It was a great game. I’m not taking anything away from Monona Grove. We can’t win a game with those types of mistakes.”
Watertown had an answer. Just not quite a big enough one.
Olson and Linskens singled to lead off the inning before a pair of strikeouts signified one last chance. Elise Hickey then drew a walk. Strupp was walked once more with the bases loaded. Senior Sammi Suski followed by delvering a two-run single to make it a one-run affair. Hinrichs, who had reached base in her previous four plate appearances including three walks, hit a liner at the leftfielder to make it final.
“We’ve done that all year. We’ve been able to muster something across to keep us in it,” Jansen said. “Our last game, Drew gets that (walk-off) hit and we score against Milton.
“We had great at-bats all day. We struggled at the bottom of our order at the beginning. Sammi Suski comes up with two bad at-bats at the beginning of the game and has a base hit up the middle. That’s what we do, we bounce back. We just didn’t get enough chances.”
The Goslings travel to face Fort Atkinson on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Watertown’s junior varsity beat Monona Grove 10-0 in five innings. Kelsie Schuett led the team with three hits. Taylor Wruck added two hits, one of which being a two-RBI double. Wruck earned the win, only allowing three hits.
MONONA GROVE 10, WATERTOWN 9
Monona Grove 130 002 4 — 10 10 4
Watertown 300 003 3 — 9 9 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 7-9-9-7-8-6); W: Murray (2-2-4-4-1-5), Linskens (L; 5-8-6-2-1-1).
Leading hitters — MG: Lee 3x4, McKenzie 3x4 (2B) Loushine 2x4; W: Olson 2x4, Walsh (HR).
